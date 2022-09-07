How to Watch 2022 NFL Kickoff: Bills at Rams Live Without Cable on September 8

Live from SoFi Stadium, the football returns with the 2022 NFL Kickoff. Matt Stafford and the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the opening game of the league's 103rd season. The Super Bowl champions have won 11 of the last 15 NFL Kickoff Games.





The Rams are looking to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the New England Patriots won Super Bowls XXXVIII and XXXIX. Only 7 teams have accomplished such a feat but head coach Sean McVay is as capable as any coach in the league in doing so. After winning Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals, McVay became the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl, make multiple Super Bowl appearances, and be named AP NFL Coach of the Year. The team has invested heavily in veteran players in the offseason instead of addressing needs with younger players via the draft, which is a reason why the Rams are favored to repeat by some.

After an electrifying 2021 season that saw the team have the No. 1-ranked defense in the NFL, the Buffalo Bills look to stampede their way to their fifth Super Bowl appearance and first win by the end of the season. The Bills season ended in a shootout against the Chiefs in what fans and media have called the 2021 Game of the Year. Heading into the opening week, Allen will be looking to improve from last year and end the season by securing a league MVP. The QB has shown incredible growth each year of his career by limiting turnovers and making smarter decisions with the football. If Allen continues to grow as a passer, and the Bills defense returns to top form then they'll be one of the most dangerous teams in all of football.

If you're ready for some football, you can find out how to watch the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game, below.

How to Watch 2022 NFL Kickoff

You can stream all of the 2022 NFL Kickoff action without cable live on NBC and Peacock. Most streaming services carry NBC, and you can find out how to subscribe to Peacock, below.

2022 NFL Kickoff Channels

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV NBC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Watch 2022 NFL Kickoff Live for Free

Catch all of the NBC coverage of the NFL season opener by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what NBC channel is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch 2022 NFL Kickoff on DIRECTV STREAM (For Free!)

For $69.99 per month, you can catch all of the action at SoFi Stadium on NBC with DIRECTV STREAM's Entertainment package. On top of DVR, DIRECTV STREAM Entertainment includes three-month subscriptions to HBO Max, Starz, Cinemax, Showtime, and Epix, along with over 65 channels, so there's something for everyone.

New and eligible returning subscribers can watch the NFL preseason and more with a 5-day free trial.



Watch 2022 NFL Kickoff on fuboTV



For $69.99 per month, you can watch all of the NFL Kickoff coverage on NBC via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.



Watch 2022 NFL Kickoff on Hulu + Live TV



On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch NFL Kickoff on NBC, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.



Watch 2022 NFL Kickoff on Sling TV



Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch the NFL season opener on NBC. For $35 per month, a Sling Blue subscription, allows you to watch live NFL games, plus over 40 channels, 50 hours of DVR, and for a limited time, you can get half off your first month, plus a free month of Showtime, Starz, and Epix.



Watch 2022 NFL Kickoff on YouTube TV



Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to stream Thursday's game live on NBC for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every event and more.



Watch 2022 NFL Kickoff on Peacock



Watch the NFL season opener live on Peacock. For $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, a Peacock Premium subscription gives you access to live sports, thousands of hours of movies and shows, and everything else Peacock has to offer. Upgrade to Premium Plus for $9.99 per month or $99 per year, to gain access to everything Premium has to offer, stream ad-free, and watch select titles offline on mobile.



Watch 2022 NFL Kickoff on NFL+



Throughout the season, NFL+, the official over-the-top subscription service of the National Football League, will be streaming live NFL games and replays. The service will carry live primetime games, in-market games on mobile devices, streams of out-of-market preseason games, the NFL Film's library, and NFL Network.

For $4.99 per month, or $39.99 per year, subscribers get access to the following: live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet devices, live out-of-market preseason games across all devices, live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season, and NFL library programming on-demand (ad-free).

Upgrade to NFL+ Premium to unlock more for $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year: All features of NFL+, full game replays across devices (ad-free), condensed game replays across devices (ad-free), and coaches Film including All-22







