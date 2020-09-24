The Haunting of Hill House was much more than your basic haunted house story. Based on Shirley Jackson's classic 1959 novel of the same name, the Netflix series delivered memorably creepy scenes, including one stunningly choreographed long shot, along with a few terrifying jump scares. The truly chilling thing about the adaptation, though, was its ability to seamlessly blend supernatural thrills with thoughtful explorations of childhood trauma, grief, addiction, and strained family relationships. And now there's more frightening fun ahead from this series.

After the success of Hill House, writer-director Mike Flanagan, who also serves as showrunner, and producer Trevor Macy decided to renovate the eerie series and turn it into an anthology series, The Haunting. The second season, called The Haunting of Bly Manor, will draw its inspiration from Henry James' classic works, including the 1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw. Based on that source material alone, we can infer that The Haunting Season 2 will be every bit as frightening and smart as Hill House was. Let's take a look at everything we know so far about The Haunting of Bly Manor so far, including teaser trailers, release date, spoilers, and more.

The premiere date is set for this fall. The Haunting of Bly Manor is set to premiere on Friday, Oct. 9. Flanagan confirmed in a July podcast interview with ReelBlend that the series had wrapped before any coronavirus pandemic-related shutdowns and that his post-production team had been working to complete the season virtually.

The Bly Manor trailer will give you chills. In September, Netflix revealed the first Bly Manor trailer, giving viewers a look at this season's haunted house and the creepy children who call it home.

There will be nine episodes. Creator Mike Flanagan confirmed in September that The Haunting of Bly Manor will be nine episodes long, which is one episode less than The Haunting of Hill House's 10 episodes.

A few people reached out today for some clarification on BLY MANOR, figured I’d just post it - it’s nine episodes. Some websites incorrectly have it at six, not sure why, but it’s nine. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) September 15, 2020

The poster for the new season is seriously creepy. On Aug. 24, Netflix shared the first look at Bly Manor -- a ominous image of a woman walking into the water with an equally ominous manor looming in the background. Netflix has since released a number of photos from the new season.

The Haunting of Bly Manor arrives this fall. Until then... look beneath the surface. pic.twitter.com/e5rICOlt5F — The Haunting of Bly Manor (@haunting) August 24, 2020

The Book Behind The Haunting of Bly Manor Proves It'll Be Just as Creepy as Hill House

The season adapts several Henry James stories. When Netflix announced Hill House Season 2 would be titled The Haunting of Bly Manor, it became clear that James' chilling gothic romance novella The Turn of the Screw — about a governess taking care of two orphaned children in a potentially haunted country estate in England — would be a big influence on the season. However, Bly Manor won't just draw from The Turn of the Screw and will actually incorporate elements of several of Henry James' other ghost stories.

"The thing I have access to, that no other adaptation of The Turn of the Screw has, is the rest of Henry James' ghost stories. I get to use all of them," Flanagan told Games Radar. "The Turn of the Screw has been adapted so many times. We know how perfectly it fits into a feature film format. We're doing a whole season of television. The Turn of the Screw is only one of a dozen stories that we're telling. All Henry James; all thematically linked."

"I think of The Turn of the Screw as the backbone of this season — the through line that carries us from beginning to end. But we get to go off into The Jolly Corner and The Romance of Certain Old Clothes, and so many other of these wonderful ghost stories that people haven't seen adapted before," he continued. "It's all wrapped up in what seems to be familiar, but that familiarity goes away really early in the first episode. It says, 'We're off on a whole other road.'"

Victoria Pedretti, The Haunting of Bly Manor Photo: Eike Schroter/Netflix

A number of Hill House stars will return for Season 2. Bly Manor reunites much of Hill House's Crain family. Victoria Pedretti and Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who played the troubled twins Nell and Luke Crain in Hill House, both play major roles in Bly Manor. They'll be joined by Kate Siegel, who played middle sibling Theo Crain, and Henry Thomas, who played the Hill House patriarch, Hugh Crain. Catherine Parker, who played Poppy Hill, is also in the cast.

In the new season, Victoria Pedretti plays Bly Manor's new governess, Dani Clayton, an American who is charged with caring for two "unusual" children, Flora and Miles Wingrave, in the late 1980s.

Meanwhile, Oliver Jackson-Cohen portrays Peter Quint, "a charming fellow" who makes "life very difficult" for everyone else, according to the actor. (And if you've read The Turn of the Screw, you have an idea of what kind of trouble Peter Quint may cause and what dark secrets the character may possess.)

Henry Thomas plays Henry Wingrave, the wealthy estate owner who hires the young American to care for his orphaned niece and nephew following the death of their parents and the tragic death of their former au pair. Kate Siegel and Catherine Parker's roles in Bly Manor are still being kept under wraps. Carla Gugino, who starred as the matriarch Olivia Crain in Hill House, has also hinted that she will be returning for The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen, The Haunting of Bly Manor Photo: Eike Schroter/Netflix

New faces are joining the cast. iZombie favorite Rahul Kohli has joined Bly Manor as a series regular. Kohli's character is the estate's chef, Owen, who is described by Deadline as "a small town guy with a worldly mindset, who has returned to the country to take care of his ailing mother."

T'Nia Miller (Years and Years) portrays the family's housekeeper, Mrs. Hannah Grose. Young actors Amelie Smith and Benjamin Ainsworth play Flora and Miles Wingrave, respectively. Tahirah Sharif plays Rebecca Jessel, the children's governess before Dani. And Amilia Eve portrays Bly Manor's groundskeeper, Jamie.

It'll be "scarier" than Hill House. It sounds like Bly Manor will ramp up the spookiness quite a bit — and even feature some surprises for those familiar with Henry James' work. Flanagan told Birth.Movies.Death, "For Henry James fans, it's going to be pretty wild, and for people who aren't familiar with his work, it's going to be unbelievably scary. I already think it's much scarier than Season 1, so I'm very excited about it."

5 Ways The Haunting of Bly Manor Will Be Different From Hill House

Prepare to spot more hidden ghosts in Season 2. One of the most exciting aspects of The Haunting of Hill House was the fact that fans could watch and re-watch scene after scene to spot all the ghosts hidden throughout the series. Flanagan said the same will be true in Bly Manor — with a twist.

"This season we wanted our hidden elements to tell their own story," Flanagan told Vanity Fair. "And very much unlike the first season, they're actually going to be explained. By the end of the season, you're going to know who they are and why they're there."

The Haunting of Bly Manor will premiere on Netflix on Friday, Oct. 9. The Haunting of Hill House is streaming now on Netflix.

