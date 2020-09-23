It's almost October, and you know what that means... It's time to get spooky! And what better way to scare yourself silly than with Netflix The Haunting of Bly Manor, which has just released a ghost-filled new trailer.

Mike Flanagan's second installment of his Haunting anthology series (the first of which was The Haunting of Hill House), looks like another fantastic and terrifying journey into a haunted house, this time in the English countryside. The new trailer is filled with bizarre shots — a room underwater, dolls that move on their own, and Henry Thomas's character coming face to face with... himself? And yeah, we definitely spotted a body being dragged around.

We also got a much better look at the two "unusual" children that live at Bly Manor, and creepy doesn't even begin to describe these kids. The little girl, Flora (Amelie Smith), seems to be besties with the ghosts terrorizing her house, while the little boy, Miles (Benjamin Ainsworth), just seems to enjoy staring intimidatingly at you for long periods of time. Ain't kids grand?

Needless to say, this is a series you won't want to watch right before bed — not unless you don't plan on getting any sleep that night.

There's been plenty of footage of Haunting of Hill House alums Henry Thomas, Victoria Pedretti, and Oliver Jackson-Cohen so far, but we still haven't spotted Kate Siegel, who will also return for this season. We'll have to keep our eyes peeled to see if we can spot her and whichever mysterious new character she's playing.

The Haunting of Bly Manor will premiere on Netflix on Friday, Oct. 9.

