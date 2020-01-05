The 77th Annual Golden Globes Awards kicked off awards season with a bang on the first Sunday of 2020. Ricky Gervais hosted for the fifth — and allegedly final — time, so we get it if you skipped the live broadcast and opted to watch Twitter watch the show instead. If you missed something or were busy watching all the other great stuff on TV, TV Guide rounded up the best and worst moments of the Golden Globes for you. From Kate McKinnon's touching tribute to Ellen DeGeneres to the absolute robbery of Jennifer Lopez, consider this a handy cheat sheet to help you keep up with all the awards season discourse on Monday.

THE BEST

Ricky Gervais burns the house down

While Gervais never truly gave a f---, the Golden Globes was his opportunity to light every bridge on fire. The comedian took shots at everyone, from Felicity Huffman (applauding her pristine work on license plates from jail) and Jeffrey Epstein ("Shut up. I know he's your friend, but I don't care.") to Judi Dench (A Cats joke that I won't repeat, and he barely got through). The scathing jokes elicited groans from the audience but delight from social media, especially when he reminded celebrities that they shouldn't be lecturing anyone about being better global citizens. But if we're being honest, it was like hearing the person you hate most make a good point. Even a stopped clock is right twice a day. "Thank your god and go," indeed.

Ramy Youssef thanks God and melts our hearts

Ramy Youssef Photo: NBC/Getty Images

Ramy Youssef, the actor and comic whose Hulu show, Ramy,explores growing up as a first-generation Egyptian American Muslim man in New York City, gave a short and sweet speech when he won the award for Best Actor in a TV Comedy or Musical. But his thank you included a shout out to God in Arabic that was a much-needed reminder of the religious diversity that makes America great.

Bong Joon Ho sweeps Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Parasite took home the statuette for Best Foreign Language Film, and director Bong Joon Ho served up the most perfect acceptance speech. Through his translator, he reminded Americans, "Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films." Parasite, a story of class warfare set in South Korea, is testament to how universal storytelling can be. A Globes trophy is a great start to Parasite's inevitable awards season sweep.

Kate McKinnon's touching tribute to Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres took home the honorary Carol Burnett Award for her extensive work in comedy, but it was presenter Kate McKinnon who won the night with a tribute to her hero. In McKinnon's speech, the Saturday Night Live star had everyone misty-eyed as she explained how DeGeneres' coming out helped her during her teenage years as she realized her own sexuality. Bonus: Her speech led to a rousing standing ovation from none other than Beyonce and Jay-Z.

via GIPHY

When Tom Hanks cries, everyone cries

Tom Hanks, 2020 Golden Globes Photo: NBCUniversal Media via Getty Images

Tom Hanks got choked up while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award for his impact on the industry as an actor, producer, writer and director — and it was just so pure and wholesome.

Thanks, Obama!

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Getty Images

Out of a very expected win came an unexpected speech. Fleabag took home the award for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy, which put creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge on stage for the second time (ahe also won Best Actress in a TV Comedy or Musical). At the very end of a heartfelt speech thanking all the usual suspects, Waller-Bridge threw in a very special thank you. "Personally, I would like to also thank Obama for putting us on his list. As some of you may know, he's always been on mine," she said. Fleabag, an incredible meditation on the ways people cope with loneliness, made the cut on President Obama's Best TV and Movies 2019 list. As Waller-Bridge would likely quip, it's definitely because the main character masturbates to Obama speeches in the show's pilot.

Michelle Williams goes off script

Rather than give a standard issue speech when she won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Made for TV Movie, Fosse/Verdon's Michelle Williams took to the stage to talk about a woman's right to choose. The actress noted that things that happen to women's bodies aren't necessarily always in their control, and it's only because she had the right to choose that she was able to write her story the way she wanted. Williams then urged women to vote in the upcoming election: "Women, 18 to 118, when it is time to vote, please do so in your own self interest." A clear rallying call to defend Roe vs. Wade in today's political climate, Williams' personal and heartfelt speech struck a chord with many.

Awkwafina makes history

Awkwafina Photo: NBC/Getty Images

In a surprising upset, Awkwafina won a Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her incredible performance in The Farewell. The actress seemed shocked as she stepped on stage to receive her award, but she nailed a pithy speech ("I told you I would get a job, dad!") while also making Golden Globes history. Awkwafina, also known as Nora Lum, became the first Asian-American to win in her category, and she's only the sixth woman of Asian descent to be nominated. (Canadian-American Sandra Oh made history with her win for Killing Eve but Awkwafina's win makes her the first American-born Asian actress to nab a trophy for a leading role.) Here's to many more Asians taking center stage during awards season.

THE WORST

Quentin Tarantino wants you to know he did it

Quentin Tarantino Photo: NBC/Getty Images

Quentin Tarantino took home the award for Best Screenplay for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and his acceptance speech was... exactly what you'd expect it to be. After detailing the lonely journey of a screenwriter's process, the auteur said, "So yeah, I really have no one to thank; I did it." Tarantino capped the ode to his own genius by admitting that his cast had to add slightly different layers to what was on the page, and that's what made the movie brilliant. No need to clap, Tarantino is already clapping for himself.

J.Lo was robbed

Laura Dern Photo: Handout, 2020 NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images

Listen, I love Laura Dern. You love Laura Dern. We all love Laura Dern. Her turn as a sharp-tongued divorce lawyer in Marriage Story is indeed Golden Globe-worthy. But not in a year in which her fellow nominees include Jennifer Lopez as Ramona, the ultimate stripper turned scammer, in Hustlers. J.Lo's incredible pole skills alone required a Marvel superhero level of workouts, and on top of sickening moves, she served us an electric performance as a woman who is sick of taking shit and decides to round up her girls to take what they are owed. It is undoubtedly peak J.Lo, and that woman deserves recognition. We'll let this awards show slide because the actress is garnering Oscar buzz for her unforgettable role, but the Academy better not let us down.

Is Joaquin Phoenix OK?

In what was undoubtedly the most unscripted speech of the night, Joaquin Phoenix took the stage after nabbing the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for his performance in Joker, and he pushed the broadcast late by at least five minutes. The actor gave a hard-to-follow speech filled with long pauses, intense eye contact with the camera, and large sections bleeped out for cursing. What we did manage to catch was something about the Golden Globes being an ad to sell TV shows, doing more for Australia than sending thoughts and prayers, and a good old fashioned circle jerk of equally talented actors.

