Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
The dynamics between Sir and Gabi are changing big time
One of the few original scripted dramas to premiere last fall during the Hollywood strikes, NBC's Found emerged as one of the most promising new shows on network television, combining the tried-and-true, case-of-the-week procedural format with a gripping character study in grief, trauma, and healing.
The pulpy NBC thriller series stars Shameless star Shanola Hampton as Gabi Mosely, a former kidnapping victim who runs Mosely & Associates (M&A), a crisis management firm that specializes in finding people from marginalized communities. As the series begins, Gabi has kept a chilling secret from everyone: For the last seven months, she's had her childhood kidnapper locked up in her unfinished basement, and she's been using him to help crack each case.
But in the devastating Season 1 finale, Gabi's worst nightmare finally came true: Hugh "Sir" Evans (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), the English high-school teacher who kept her locked up in a farmhouse for over a year when she was one of his students, escaped. To make matters worse, he disappeared with Lacey Quinn (Gabrielle Walsh), the same girl he had kidnapped and Gabi had escaped with some 20 years earlier.
Now, with Sir in the wind, Gabi's biggest secret has become her biggest threat — and time is running out for her and her associates to find Lacey before Sir makes good on his promise to kill Lacey once and for all. Read on for everything you need to know about the next season of Found, which is currently filming in Atlanta.
Fall TV schedules:
Found will return on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 10/9c on NBC — exactly a year after the series premiered to more than 3.76 million viewers. The second season will consist of 22 episodes and will also be available to stream on Peacock.
Taking the time slot once occupied by Law & Order: Organized Crime, which moved to Peacock for Season 5, Found will round out the network's venerable Thursday schedule, which includes the original Law & Order (which is entering Season 24) and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Season 26). Last season aired on Tuesday nights at 10/9c.
WIth the Summer Olympics a perfect time to promote its fall shows, NBC has released two teaser trailers that find Gabi being forced to deal with the fallout from Sir's escape while continuing to dedicate herself to her goal of finding missing people from marginalized communities.
Now that Sir is back on the loose in the real world (and presumably tormenting her with calls to a payphone), Gabi will have to be even more hypervigilant about her actions and surroundings. After kidnapping Lacey for the second time, Sir will also finally cross paths with other members of M&A, many of whom don't understand — and are frankly repulsed by — his connection with Gabi.
The new season of Found will pick up in the immediate aftermath of Gabi's stunning confession to the rest of her M&A associates that she has not only been holding Sir hostage in her basement for the last seven months but has also been using him to help solve each of their missing-persons cases. The news came as a shock to all of her colleagues except for Dhan, who had helped Gabi capture Sir but only recently learned that, rather than killing him in the midst of her grief over losing her alcoholic father, she had been keeping Sir chained up in her basement.
Gabi's admission will certainly drive a wedge between those at M&A. "Everyone at M&A is probably guilty of a little bit of hero worship of Gabi," creator and showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll told TV Guide after the Season 1 finale. "She came into their lives at a point where they were at their lowest and gave them the inspiration and strength to turn their trauma into purpose. M&A exists because Gabi saved their lives in emotional ways — and in Lacey's case, it was an actual, physical saving of her life. She is such a cornerstone of their mental health and healing journey. So when that gets absolutely shattered, which we see from their reactions, even though we can't hear what's being said, that is not something that's going to be repaired quickly."
After coming clean to the rest of her team, who left in a fury, Gabi returned home to discover that Sir stole poison from her cabinet to poison Lacey's dog — not unlike what he did to one of Gabi's bullies in school. But Lacey chooses to ignore Gabi's calls, much to the delight of Sir, who has been hiding in Lacey's closet. The most recent teaser trailer confirms that Sir has now abducted Lacey again, and Gabi and the rest of her fractured team must play a game of cat-and-mouse to determine Lacey's whereabouts before it's too late.
At the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Pasadena, Calif., Okoro Carroll, Hampton, Gosselaar, and Kelli Williams (who plays Margaret) offered a preview of how the show will evolve this season.
Now that Sir is no longer being held hostage in the basement, "Sir isn't just interacting with Gabi anymore," Okoro Carroll notes. "He's out in the world, which means he interacts with other people in the world, and it's been so much fun to see that side of the character when it's not anchored by: 'This is the person that is my life companion.'" (Williams also teased that the main cast recently shot "a scene together for the first time.")
Gabi, on the other hand, is forced to slowly rebuild the trust that she has broken with her inner circle — all while trying to keep track of clues about Sir's whereabouts. "It's been a different journey for me as an actor to play because Gabi is always in control and people are looking up to her," Hampton says. "In this season, for the majority of this first chapter, everyone's really pissed at her and disappointed and sad."
Whereas the twisted relationship between Gabi and Sir unfolded largely behind closed doors in the first season — he kept her locked away in a farmhouse in the past timeline, while she kept him chained up in her basement in the present — the second season finds them on more level terms. "That just means they're playing that cat-and-mouse power dynamic in a bigger playground," Okoro Carroll previously told us. "But that dynamic of the show" — with the constant power play between the two leads — "is not going to change."
But Okoro Carroll now admits that it has been challenging for her and the rest of the writers' room to find creative ways to bring Gabi and Sir back together in order to solve cases. "So much of the magic of Sir and Gabrielle's relationship happens when they're face to face," she says. "So the challenge was, how do we maintain that while being authentic and truthful to a person who's on the run and someone chasing them in a very different way?"
One thing that has not changed, however, is Sir's endgame. "Sir's endgame is Gabi, period, in whatever way that looks like … [regardless of] how much the M&A team and Trent [played by Brett Dalton] and everyone else is fighting to keep her out of his clutches," Okoro Carroll says. "His endgame has been singular since the day she walked into his high-school classroom."
Gosselaar adds: "Any sort of connection that [he] can have with Gabrielle is good enough for Sir, whether that's in the basement, out in the open."
All of the main cast members of Found will be returning for the supersized second season:
As Found expands its world, the series will also introduce a few new recurring characters this season. Dionne Gipson will recur as a character who is close to Gabi. Michael Cassidy will play a grief counselor with controversial ties to Gabi's past, who shows up to help up in more ways than one. And in her first role since wrapping up her seven-season run as Maya Bishop on the ABC firefighter drama Station 19, Danielle Savre will play an undisclosed character who, Carroll recently revealed to TVLine, "interacts with almost everyone on the show." Color us intrigued!
Found was created by All American and All American: Homecoming showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll. Okoro Carroll, who became just the second Black woman last year to run three shows during one broadcast season, serves as a co-showrunner with Sonay Hoffman (Daredevil, Pearson, For Life). Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, and Lindsay Dunn also serve as executive producers.
Ahead of the new season, check out TV Guide's interviews with the cast and creator of Found during Season 1:
Found Season 1 is available to stream on Peacock with a subscription. Episodes or seasons are also available to purchase individually on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.