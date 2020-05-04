The Force is femming the future over at Disney+. Disney has confirmed that it is developing yet another Star Wars series — this time, the show will be one with a female focus that takes place in a different timeline than other projects. Leslye Headland, who co-created and executive produced the critically acclaimed Netflix series Russian Doll, is spearheading the series.

Not much more is known about the project now, other than that it will join a growing roster of Star Wars-related shows for the streamer. Disney+ is also working on the Cassian Andor-centered Rogue One prequel series, and the Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor. A third season of the hit The Mandalorian is also in the works before the second has even aired. Disney also announced that The Mandalorian Season 1 finale director Taika Waititi will co-write and direct his own Star Wars movie.

Another transmission, Emmy Award winner @LeslyeHeadland to write, produce, and serve as showrunner for new untitled Star Wars series in development for #DisneyPlus: https://t.co/o3Exz8ndy9 pic.twitter.com/NM8uIJBGez — Star Wars (@starwars) May 4, 2020

Headland was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards for her work on Russian Doll alongside co-creators Natasha Lyonne (who also starred) and Amy Poehler. She is also known for her work on TV's Terriers, the screenplay to The Bachelorette,and other comedy films.

