NBC Lineup: All the New Shows and Trailers Coming in Fall 2022

CBS is the most-watched broadcast network, but NBC may be the real MVP this fall TV season for saving Magnum P.I. after CBS canceled the fan-favorite detective drama this spring. NBC gave Magnum a new home and renewed the show for two more seasons.

Magnum is not the only reboot on NBC's roster this year; also premiering this fall are a Quantum Leap revival as well as a new take on Night Court, the latter debuting midseason. They'll be joined by fellow freshman series Lopez vs. Lopez.

And while we're still reaching for the tissue box every time we think about This Is Us having ended its six-season run, the rest of NBC's schedule will look pretty familiar. The One Chicago universe is still running strong, and all three Law & Order series are returning. And while Mr. Mayor and Kenan were canceled earlier this year, Young Rock was picked up for another season, along with freshman comedies Grand Crew and American Auto. The latter two will premiere at midseason.

Find out more about what's coming to NBC during the 2022-23 season below. Also, be sure to check out what we know about the fall TV lineups over on CBS, Fox, NBC, ABC, and The CW.

NEW NBC SHOWS

Dramas

Magnum P.I.

Following the cancellation of Magnum P.I. after four seasons at CBS, the rebooted classic was saved by NBC, and will live to solve crimes for another two seasons. Jay Hernandez stays onboard as the mustached detective. The Season 4 finale saw Magnum and Juliet (Perdita Weeks) sharing a long-anticipated kiss, but whether they'll make it official when the show returns remains to be seen.

Quantum Leap

Description: It's been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it. It stars Raymond Lee, Ernie Hudson, Caitlin Bassett, Nanrisa Lee, and Mason Alexander Park.

Comedies

Lopez vs. Lopez

Description: A working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection, and all the pain and joy in between. George Lopez and Mayan Lopez star.

Night Court (midseason)

Description: Unapologetically optimistic judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch), the daughter of the late Harry Stone, follows in her father's footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding (John Larroquette).

NBC TRAILERS

Here are the trailers released so far for NBC's new fall TV shows.

Quantum Leap Trailer

NBC SCHEDULE

See NBC's fall 2022-23 TV schedule to find out when all the new and returning series will air. Plus, check out the full broadcast fall premiere date calendar by network or by date.

