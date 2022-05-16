Here's the Complete NBC Fall 2022 TV Schedule

NBC's schedule for the fall 2022-2023 TV season has arrived, and it may look pretty familiar, in more ways than one. While it once again features an entire block of Chicago shows, a 10th season of The Blacklist, and a collection of Law & Orders, it also throws it back almost 30 years with a reboot of Quantum Leap starring Raymond Lee. Meanwhile, fans need to prepare their goodbyes to New Amsterdam, which is set to end after its fifth season.

Also missing from the schedule next season are canceled comedies Kenan and Mr. Mayor, while Grand Crew, American Auto, and Young Rock will all return. Other new shows coming to NBC later on the schedule include Lopez vs. Lopez, which stars George Lopez opposite his daughter Mayan Lopez in a working-class family sitcom.

NBC will be staying in business with Dick Wolf with the One Chicago universe staying on Wednesdays and all three Law & Order shows airing on Thursday.

Check out NBC's full fall schedule below, with new shows in ALL CAPS. (*Indicates new episodes available on Peacock.)

NBC Fall 2022 Monday Night Lineup

8 p.m.:

The Voice

10 p.m.: Quantum Leap (NEW SERIES)



NBC Fall 2022 Tuesday Night Lineup

8 p.m.:

The Voice

9 p.m.: La Brea

10 p.m.: New Amsterdam



NBC Fall 2022 Wednesday Night Lineup

8 p.m.

: Chicago Med

9 p.m.: Chicago Fire

10 p.m.: Chicago P.D.



NBC Fall 2022 Thursday Night Lineup

8 p.m.

: Law & Order

9 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU

10 p.m.: Law & Order: Organized Crime



NBC Fall 2022 Friday Night Lineup

8 p.m.

: Capital One College Bowl

8 p.m.: Lopez vs. Lopez (Starting in November) (NEW SERIES)

8:30 p.m.: Young Rock (Starting in November)

9 p.m.: Dateline NBC



NBC Fall 2022 Saturday Night Lineup

8 p.m.

: Drama Encores

9 p.m.: Dateline Weekend Mystery

10 p.m.: SNL Vintage

11:30 p.m.: SNL



NBC Fall 2022 Sunday Night Lineup

7 p.m.:

Football Night in America (live on Peacock)*

8:20 p.m.: NBC Sunday Night Football (live on Peacock)*



NBC 2022-2023 Midseason Premieres

NBC's midseason and summer debuts include new series Night Court and Million Dollar Island, along with Grand Crew, American Auto, and The Blacklist.

Check out