The NBC fall schedule for 2022-23 is out, and fans need to prepare their goodbyes to New Amsterdam, which is set to end after its fifth season. At least we're getting one more season for closure. On the other hand, the schedule is missing canceled comedies Kenan and Mr. Mayor, while Grand Crew, American Auto, and Young Rock will all return. Other new shows coming to NBC later on the schedule include Lopez vs. Lopez, which stars George Lopez opposite his daughter Mayan Lopez in a working-class family sitcom.

The fall lineup will once again feature an entire block of Chicago shows, a 10th season of The Blacklist, and a collection of Law & Orders, it also throws it back almost 30 years with a reboot of Quantum Leap starring Raymond Lee.

NBC will be staying in business with Dick Wolf with the One Chicago universe staying on Wednesdays and all three Law & Order shows airing on Thursday.

Check out NBC's full fall schedule below, with new shows in ALL CAPS. (*Indicates new episodes available on Peacock.)

NBC Fall 2022 Monday Night Lineup

8 p.m.:

The Voice (Premieres Sept. 19)

10 p.m.: Quantum Leap (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Sept. 19)



NBC Fall 2022 Tuesday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: The Voice (Premieres Sept. 19)

9 p.m.: La Brea (Premieres Sept. 27)

10 p.m.: New Amsterdam (Premieres Sept. 20)



NBC Fall 2022 Wednesday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: Chicago Med (Premieres Sept. 21)

9 p.m.: Chicago Fire (Premieres Sept. 21)

10 p.m.: Chicago P.D. (Premieres Sept. 21)



NBC Fall 2022 Thursday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: Law & Order (Premieres Sept. 22)

9 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU (Premieres Sept. 22)

10 p.m.: Law & Order: Organized Crime (Premieres Sept. 22)



NBC Fall 2022 Friday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: Capital One College Bowl

8 p.m.: Lopez vs. Lopez (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Nov. 4)

8:30 p.m.: Young Rock (Premieres Nov. 4)

9 p.m.: Dateline NBC



NBC Fall 2022 Saturday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: Drama Encores

9 p.m.: Dateline Weekend Mystery (Premieres Sept. 24)

10 p.m.: SNL Vintage (Premieres Sept. 24)

11:30 p.m.: SNL



NBC Fall 2022 Sunday Night Lineup

7 p.m.: Football Night in America (live on Peacock)*

8:20 p.m.: NBC Sunday Night Football (live on Peacock)*



NBC 2022-2023 Midseason Premieres

NBC's midseason and summer debuts include new series Night Court and Million Dollar Island, along with Grand Crew, American Auto, and The Blacklist.