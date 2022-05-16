NBC Fall 2022-2023 TV Lineup: New Shows and Trailers

It is only mid-spring but broadcast networks are already announcing plans for the fall. NBC was one of the first networks to unveil its schedule for advertisers and fans during its annual Upfronts presentation in New York City.

For the most part, NBC's schedule will look very familiar. There are some noticeable changes; like This Is Us missing from the schedule after wrapping up its six-season run. However, the One Chicago universe is still running strong and NBC has also doubled down on the Law & Order franchise, putting all three shows back on the air next season. The network also dug into its archives and greenlit a Quantum Leap revival, which will premiere in the fall.

NBC's comedy block did get a bit of a shakeup with Mr. Mayor and Kenan getting canceled. Young Rock was picked up for another season along with freshman comedies Grand Crew and American Auto. The latter two will premiere at mid-season while the new comedy Lopez vs. Lopez will premiere on Thursdays in November alongside Young Rock.

SCHEDULE

See NBC's fall 2022-23 TV schedule to find out when your favorite series will air.

NEW SHOWS

Dramas

Quantum Leap

Description: It's been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it. It stars Raymond Lee, Ernie Hudson, Caitlin Bassett, Nanrisa Lee, and Mason Alexander Park.

Comedies

Lopez vs. Lopez

Description: A working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection, and all the pain and joy in between. George Lopez and Mayan Lopez star.

Night Court (midseason)

Description: Unapologetically optimistic judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch), the daughter of the late Harry Stone, follows in her father's footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding (John Larroquette).



Unscripted

Million Dollar Island

Description: A high-stakes social experiment in which 100 contestants must forge friendships and build alliances as they plot to stay on a remote desert island for up to 50 days and compete to win their share of the ultimate $1 million prize. Upon arrival each contestant is given a bracelet worth $10,000. During their time on the island, contestants gain and lose bracelets through various challenges, but when a player leaves the island, they must choose who will receive their portion of the money. In this intense competition, the strength of your personal bonds are just as important as being the ultimate player.



TRAILERS

Here is a sneak peek at some of the new shows that will air this fall and at midseason, updated as new trailers become available.

NEWS

