The sequel to Netflix's beloved 2018 romantic comedy To All the Boys I've Loved Before is finally here! Titled To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, the second installment of Lara Jean's (Lana Condor) romantic adventures has arrived!

The first film was one of the more uplifting things to come out of 2018 and made Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) everyone's favorite teen heartthrob. And since the Jenny Han book on which the movie was based was followed by two sequels (titled P.S. I Still Love You and Always and Forever, Lara Jean), it's a no-brainer that Netflix wanted more of this breezy, heart-swelling love story.

Details about the first TATBILB sequel have been piling up ever since its announcement, so here's a look at everything you need to know about To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You on Netflix.

7 Reasons To All the Boys I've Loved Before's Peter Is the Ultimate High School Boyfriend

It premiered right before Valentine's Day. To All the Boys I've Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You premiered on Wednesday, Feb. 12, just two days before every couple you know will be celebrating the world's most romantic holiday.

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are back. The actors, who play Lara Jean and Peter, respectively, returned for the second film. In the announcement video, Condor and Centineo even planned to make a Christmas contract for their real-life friendship.

Brace for a new face. After Condor hinted that a new actor would play John Ambrose McClaren in the sequel (not Jordan Burtchett, who portrayed the character in a cameo in the first film), it was announced that Jordan Fisher would take over the role. You might recognize Fisher from Rent: Live, Dancing With the Stars, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, and more.

Fisher and Condor appeared in a cute video announcing his casting.

Lara Jean's family and best friend returned, too. Actors Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish, and John Corbett have all officially signed on to reprise their roles as Lara Jean's sisters and father, respectively. Madeleine Arthur will return as her best friend Christine.

Peter Kavinsky will have a new friend. 13 Reasons Why star Ross Butler joined the cast as Trevor Pike, Peter Kavinsky's new bestie.

The cast continued to grow. Holland Taylor and Sarayu Blue also joined the cast of the sequel.

Everyone is still way too adorable. Netflix's first quartet of photos from the movie featured Peter and Lara Jean being cute, John and Lara Jean being cute, and Lara Jean's family being cute. Cuteness all around!

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You Photo: Netflix / Bettina Strauss

A new director took over. To All the Boys I've Loved Before's director, Susan Johnson, did not return to helm the sequel, despite her intention to do so, because of a scheduling conflict. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson said, "Directing To All the Boys I've Loved Before has been one of the great experiences of my life, and I am grateful to the fans for their passionate support of the film. Due to the timing of my other projects I won't be directing the sequel, but as an executive producer, I am looking forward to continuing to share Lara Jean's story and being part of this franchise." She remained on board as a producer, while the first film's director of photography, Michael Fimognari, took over as director. The first film's screenwriter, Sofia Alvarez, penned the sequel's script.

A love triangle (or square?) is underway. Lara Jean and Peter's newfound bliss is facing some challenges in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. For thing, Peter's continued close relationship with ex-girlfriend Gen (Emilija Baranac) — along with the real reason he was waiting in that hot tub — throws a major wrench in their relationship in the second story. That complication coincides with the arrival of John Ambrose McClaren, Lara Jean's old crush from Model UN who was the recipient of one of her other letters. As Condor teased to Elle, "There's going to be a major new love interest. The first one was with Josh and Peter, but in the second movie it's going to be a major new character that's going to challenge Peter quite a bit and fight over me, which is not a bad thing." John Ambrose features prominently in the final trailer for the film.

It may borrow from the third book. Certain plot points from Han's second story, P.S. I Still Love You, factored into the first film — like the fact that Lara Jean and Peter were videotaped in the hot tub and Lara Jean's make-up letter at the end. Susan Johnson previously hinted that the second film may bring in portions of book three.

It won't be the final movie in Lara Jean's story. Though we already suspected a trilogy was in the works, Netflix officially confirmed that as of August 2019, a third movie was officially in production. Here's hoping To All the Boys I've Loved Before: Always and Forever, Lara Jean will come quickly on the heels of the second movie!

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You premiered on Wednesday, Feb. 12 on Netflix. To All the Boys I've Loved Before is also currently streaming on Netflix, even for non-subscribers.

PHOTOS: Valentine's Day Gift Guide for TV Fans