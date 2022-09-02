X

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Popular Today, September 2

Guess what the new No. 1 is

tim.jpg
Tim Surette
Dylan Smith, Markella Kavenagh, and Megan Richards, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

 Ben Rothstein/Amazon Studios

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally out, and people are watching it to see if Jeff Bezos' money was well spent. Much has been made of this being the most expensive show ever made, and it turns out it's also a good show. Could you imagine if it wasn't? Luckily, that crisis has been averted. LOTR: TROP is obviously No. 1 on Amazon Prime Video's list of its top 10 movies and shows on Friday, Sept. 2.

The top 10 movies and shows on Prime Video are listed below, but we're not just listing them; we're also putting our opinions on there to help you figure out which are worth watching. And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

New releases on Prime Video:

  • Friday Night Lights Seasons 1-5 - The classic drama series that's about so much more than high school football was just added to Prime Video, and it's worth checking out if you've never seen it.

Amazon Top 10 shows and movies list for Sept. 1, 2022

Top 10 TV Shows and Movies on Amazon Prime Video

Javon "Wanna" Walton and Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan

 Amazon Studios

1. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

2. Samaritan

For fans of: Superheroes, Sylvester Stallone beating up Robocop-type street crooks
Is it good?: It's just an OK dark superhero film [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

3. A League of Their Own

For fans of: Baseball yuksters, queer stories, killer casts
Is it good?: This delightful remix of the 1992 film goes deeper into important topics but still stays fun [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

4. The Terminal List

For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys 
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

5. The Boys

For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4


Willa Fitzgerald and Alan Ritchson, Reacher

 Shane Mahood/Amazon Studios

6. Making the Cut

For fans of: Project Runway, fashion, Gunn and Klum
Is it good?: It's one of Amazon's better reality series, but it doesn't stray from the familiar formula
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

7. Reacher

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

8. Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby

For fans of: Lil Baby, obviously
Is it good?: This doc film is a solid look at the enigmatic Atlanta rapper's life 
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

9. The Lost City

For fans of: Sweaty A-listers, Romancing the Stone
Is it good?: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum make for a fun pair of novice adventurists in this crowd-pleasing genre blend
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

10. Sonic the Hedgehog 2

For fans of: Jim Carrey at his best, speeeeeeeed
Is it good?: Yeah, it's better than the critics said and kids love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Friday, Sept. 2