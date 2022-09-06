Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Popular Today, September 6

Megan Richards and Markella Kavenagh, The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Prime Video

How big is Amazon Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power? It's so big that it's pulled Prime Video's other big-budget fantasy series The Wheel of Time — which was released last November — out of Jeff Bezos' basement and into the list of the top 10 movies and shows on Prime Video. People could not get enough of prophecies, old maps, and people with British accents wearing wigs, I guess! Some other interesting top 10 tidbits: Reacher moves up to No. 3, placing ahead of The Terminal List for the first time; The Boys falls all the way to No. 8 after spending months in the top 5; Untrapped: The Lil Baby Story is off the list entirely; and A League of Their Own is in danger of dropping out of the top 5.

The top 10 movies and shows on Prime Video are listed below, but we're not just listing them; we're also putting our opinions on there to help you figure out which are worth watching. And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

Coming soon to Prime Video:

Flight/Risk - This documentary film investigates two crashes of Boeing 737s that happened just months apart. Yes, it's the same topic that Netflix's Downfall: The Case Against Boeing covered earlier this year. (Sept. 9)

New releases on Prime Video:

Friday Night Lights Seasons 1-5 - The classic drama series that's about so much more than high school football was just added to Prime Video, and it's worth checking out if you've never seen it.

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Popular Today, September 2

Top 10 TV Shows and Movies on Amazon Prime Video

Willa Fitzgerald and Alan Ritchson, Reacher Shane Mahood/Amazon Studios

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Superheroes, Sylvester Stallone beating up Robocop-type street crooks

Is it good?: It's just an OK dark superhero film [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 1



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 7



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 4



For fans of: Baseball yuksters, queer stories, killer casts

Is it good?: This delightful remix of the 1992 film goes deeper into important topics but still stays fun [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 3





More on Amazon:



Daniel Henney and Rosamund Pike, The Wheel of Time Dan Thijs, Amazon

For fans of: Project Runway, fashion, Gunn and Klum

Is it good?: It's one of Amazon's better reality series, but it doesn't stray from the familiar formula

Trailer | Friday's rank: 9



For fans of: Sweaty A-listers, Romancing the Stone

Is it good?: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum make for a fun pair of novice adventurists in this crowd-pleasing genre blend

Trailer | Friday's rank: 9



For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Friday's rank: 5



For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes

Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods

Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a



For fans of: The Lord of the Rings

Is it good?: It's another deep fantasy universe, but not quite on the scale of The Rings of Power [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Tuesday, Sept. 6