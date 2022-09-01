Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Popular Today, September 1

Chace Crawford and Colby Minifie, The Boys Amazon Studios

No, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power isn't out yet — at least not yet if you're reading this before 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET — but it will be out soon. In the meantime, let's take a look at top 10 movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video, and make predictions about who will be battling it out for No. 2 on the list tomorrow. Not a lot has changed since yesterday, with Sylvester Stallone's superhero movie Samaritan still on top, followed by the same shows and movies in the top 5: A League of Their Own, The Terminal List, The Boys, and Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby. Expect all of them to move down a rung tomorrow.

The top 10 movies and shows on Prime Video are listed below, but we're not just listing them; we're also putting our opinions on there to help you figure out which are worth watching. And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

New releases on Prime Video:

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - The eagerly anticipated TV series prequel to the Lord of the Rings trilogy is set thousands of years before the films and cost an absurd amount of money to make. Here's when it releases in your time zone, and here's everything we know about the series. (Sept. 1; first two episodes available at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET)

Amazon Top 10 shows and movies list for Aug. 31, 2022

Top 10 TV Shows and Movies on Amazon Prime Video

For fans of: Superheroes, Sylvester Stallone beating up Robocop-type street crooks

Is it good?: It's just an OK dark superhero film [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Baseball yuksters, queer stories, killer casts

Is it good?: This delightful remix of the 1992 film goes deeper into important topics but still stays fun [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Lil Baby, obviously

Is it good?: This doc film is a solid look at the enigmatic Atlanta rapper's life

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5





For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Sweaty A-listers, Romancing the Stone

Is it good?: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum make for a fun pair of novice adventurists in this crowd-pleasing genre blend

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Jim Carrey at his best, speeeeeeeed

Is it good?: Yeah, it's better than the critics said and kids love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Project Runway, fashion, Gunn and Klum

Is it good?: It's one of Amazon's better reality series, but it doesn't stray from the familiar formula

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes

Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



