Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Popular Today, August 30

A Lil Baby is growing up before our eyes

tim.jpg
Tim Surette
Lil Baby, Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby

 Prime Video

There's a new movie in the top 5 of the Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies list. The music documentary Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, which documents the life and rise of Atlanta rapper Lil Baby, has entered the top half of the chart. It pushes the Sandra Bullock movie The Lost City down to No. 6. Returning to the top 10 is the YA romance series The Summer I Turned Pretty, which overtakes Ron Howard's Thirteen Lives for a spot on this list. Being at No. 10 won't be good enough to stay on the list for long; The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power comes out on Thursday.

The top 10 movies and shows on Prime Video are listed below, but we're not just listing them; we're also putting our opinions on there to help you figure out which are worth watching. And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

Upcoming releases on Prime Video:

Amazon Top 10 shows and movies list for Aug. 29, 2022

Top 10 TV Shows and Movies on Amazon Prime Video

Dascha Polanco and Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan

 Amazon Studios

1. Samaritan

For fans of: Superheroes, Sylvester Stallone beating up Robocop-type street crooks
Is it good?: It's just an OK dark superhero film [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. A League of Their Own

For fans of: Baseball yuksters, queer stories, killer casts
Is it good?: This delightful remix of the 1992 film goes deeper into important topics but still stays fun [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. The Terminal List

For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys 
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

4. The Boys

For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

5. Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby

For fans of: Lil Baby, obviously
Is it good?: This doc film is a solid look at the enigmatic Atlanta rapper's life 
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6


More on Amazon:

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

 Paramount Pictures and Sega of America/Paramount+

6. The Lost City

For fans of: Sweaty A-listers, Romancing the Stone
Is it good?: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum make for a fun pair of novice adventurists in this crowd-pleasing genre blend
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

7. Reacher

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

8. Making the Cut

For fans of: Project Runway, fashion, Gunn and Klum
Is it good?: It's one of Amazon's better reality series, but it doesn't stray from the familiar formula
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

9. Sonic the Hedgehog 2

For fans of: Jim Carrey at his best, speeeeeeeed
Is it good?: Yeah, it's better than the critics said and kids love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

8. The Summer I Turned Pretty

For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes
Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Tuesday, Aug. 30