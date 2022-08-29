Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 29

Javon "Wanna" Walton and Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan Amazon Studios

The Amazon Prime Video top 10 movies and shows list has a new top dog, as Sylvester Stallone's new superhero film Samaritan has taken over the No. 1 spot from A League of Their Own. Enjoy it while you can, Sly, because Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is coming out on Thursday and it's going to be No. 1 for a long, long time. Also new on the list is the music documentary film Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, which premiered on Friday.

The top 10 movies and shows on Prime Video are listed below, but we're not just listing them; we're also putting our opinions on there to help you figure out which are worth watching. And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

Upcoming releases on Prime Video:

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - The eagerly anticipated TV series prequel to the Lord of the Rings trilogy is set thousands of years before the films and cost an absurd amount of money to make. Here's when it releases in your time zone, and here's everything we know about the series. (Sept. 1)

Recent releases on Prime Video:

Samaritan - Sylvester Stallone stars as a superhero who comes out of hiding after a young fan finds him in this dark superhero film. (Aug. 26)

- Sylvester Stallone stars as a superhero who comes out of hiding after a young fan finds him in this dark superhero film. (Aug. 26) Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby - A look at the life and career of rapper Lil Baby. (Aug. 26)

Amazon Top 10 shows and movies list for Aug. 26, 2022

Top 10 TV Shows and Movies on Amazon Prime Video

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, The Lost City

For fans of: Superheroes, Sylvester Stallone beating up Robocop-type street crooks

Is it good?: It's just an OK dark superhero film [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 2



For fans of: Baseball yuksters, queer stories, killer casts

Is it good?: This delightful remix of the 1992 film goes deeper into important topics but still stays fun [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 1



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book

Trailer | Friday's rank: 3



For fans of: Sweaty A-listers, Romancing the Stone

Is it good?: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum make for a fun pair of novice adventurists in this crowd-pleasing genre blend

Trailer | Friday's rank: 5



For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Friday's rank: 4





More on Amazon:



Lil Baby, Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby Prime Video

For fans of: Lil Baby, obviously

Is it good?: This doc film is a solid look at the enigmatic Atlanta rapper's life

Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time

Trailer | Friday's rank: 6



For fans of: Jim Carrey at his best, speeeeeeeed

Is it good?: Yeah, it's better than the critics said and kids love it

Trailer | Friday's rank: 10



For fans of: Project Runway, fashion, Gunn and Klum

Is it good?: It's one of Amazon's better reality series, but it doesn't stray from the familiar formula

Trailer | Friday's rank: 7



For fans of: Heroes in the Ron Howard style, cave diving

Is it good?: It's a solid drama about the 2018 Thai cave rescue

Trailer | Friday's rank: 9



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Monday, Aug. 29