Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 26

Sylvester Stallone: Big enough to take out a Chris Pratt-sized Navy SEAL but not big enough to take out a women's baseball team. The action star's new movie Samaritan debuts at No. 2 on Amazon Prime Video's top 10 shows and movies list on the same day it was released, so there's a good chance that it will be No. 1 over the weekend. A League of Their Own remains in the top spot, and The Terminal List falls to No. 3, the lowest it's been since it premiered on July 1. Stephen Merchant's The Outlaws is the odd show out, dropping off the list.

The top 10 movies and shows on Prime Video are listed below, but we're not just listing them; we're also putting our opinions on there to help you figure out which are worth watching. And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

New releases on Prime Video:

Samaritan - Sylvester Stallone stars as a superhero who comes out of hiding after a young fan finds him in this dark superhero film.

- Sylvester Stallone stars as a superhero who comes out of hiding after a young fan finds him in this dark superhero film. Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby - A look at the life and career of rapper Lil Baby.

Amazon Top 10 shows and movies list for Aug. 25, 2022

Melanie Field, Abbi Jacobson, and D'Arcy Carden, A League of Their Own Nicola Goode/Prime Video

For fans of: Baseball yuksters, queer stories, killer casts

Is it good?: This delightful remix of the 1992 film goes deeper into important topics but still stays fun [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Superheroes, Sylvester Stallone beating up Robocop-type street crooks

Is it good?: It's just an OK dark superhero film [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Sweaty A-listers, Romancing the Stone

Is it good?: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum make for a fun pair of novice adventurists in this crowd-pleasing genre blend

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4





The Outlaws Amazon Studios

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Project Runway, fashion, Gunn and Klum

Is it good?: It's one of Amazon's better reality series, but it doesn't stray from the familiar formula

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes

Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: Heroes in the Ron Howard style, cave diving

Is it good?: It's a solid drama about the 2018 Thai cave rescue

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Jim Carrey at his best, speeeeeeeed

Is it good?: Yeah, it's better than the critics said and kids love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



