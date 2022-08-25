Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 25

Join or Sign In
Sonic 2 speeds onto the list, finally!
It took a while, but the kids finally found Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on Amazon Prime Video. The family movie, starring Jim Carrey, Adam Palley, and the voices of Ben Schwartz and Idris Elba, rolls into the Prime Video top 10 movies and shows list for the first time despite being available since Aug. 10. It debuts strong at No. 6. That was bad news for the retro-styled sci-fi series Paper Girls, which had been in the top 10 since its debut in late July but now sees itself on the outside looking in. It's also weird because I binged the whole season yesterday. Doesn't that count for anything, Amazon?
The top 10 movies and shows on Prime Video are listed below, but we're not just listing them off, we're also putting our opinions on there to help you figure out which are worth watching. And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.
Amazon Top 10 shows and movies list for Aug. 24, 2022
For fans of: Baseball yuksters, queer stories, killer casts
Is it good?: This delightful remix of the 1992 film goes deeper into important topics but still stays fun
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Sweaty A-listers, Romancing the Stone
Is it good?: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum make for a fun pair of novice adventurists in this crowd-pleasing genre blend
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Jim Carrey at his best, speeeeeeeed
Is it good?: Yeah, it's better than the critics said and kids love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Heroes in the Ron Howard style, cave diving
Is it good?: It's a solid drama about the 2018 Thai cave rescue
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Misfit crews, Christopher Walken
Is it good?: Yeah, it's a funny British drama from The Office's Stephen Merchant
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Project Runway, fashion, Gunn and Klum
Is it good?: It's one of Amazon's better reality series, but it doesn't stray from the familiar formula
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes
Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Thursday, Aug. 25