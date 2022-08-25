Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 25

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Paramount Pictures and Sega of America/Paramount+

It took a while, but the kids finally found Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on Amazon Prime Video. The family movie, starring Jim Carrey, Adam Palley, and the voices of Ben Schwartz and Idris Elba, rolls into the Prime Video top 10 movies and shows list for the first time despite being available since Aug. 10. It debuts strong at No. 6. That was bad news for the retro-styled sci-fi series Paper Girls, which had been in the top 10 since its debut in late July but now sees itself on the outside looking in. It's also weird because I binged the whole season yesterday. Doesn't that count for anything, Amazon?

Upcoming new releases on Prime Video:

Samaritan - Sylvester Stallone stars as a superhero who comes out of hiding after a young fan finds him in this dark superhero film. (Aug. 26)

- Sylvester Stallone stars as a superhero who comes out of hiding after a young fan finds him in this dark superhero film. (Aug. 26) Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby - A look at the life and career of rapper Lil Baby. (Aug. 26)

Amazon Top 10 shows and movies list for Aug. 24, 2022

For fans of: Baseball yuksters, queer stories, killer casts

Is it good?: This delightful remix of the 1992 film goes deeper into important topics but still stays fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Sweaty A-listers, Romancing the Stone

Is it good?: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum make for a fun pair of novice adventurists in this crowd-pleasing genre blend

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5





For fans of: Jim Carrey at his best, speeeeeeeed

Is it good?: Yeah, it's better than the critics said and kids love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Heroes in the Ron Howard style, cave diving

Is it good?: It's a solid drama about the 2018 Thai cave rescue

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Misfit crews, Christopher Walken

Is it good?: Yeah, it's a funny British drama from The Office's Stephen Merchant

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Project Runway, fashion, Gunn and Klum

Is it good?: It's one of Amazon's better reality series, but it doesn't stray from the familiar formula

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes

Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



