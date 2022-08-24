Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 24

Join or Sign In
A League of Their Own is still on top
Amazon Prime Video's top 10 movies and shows list for August 24 might seem familiar to those of you who checked the list yesterday. Nothing's changed! Equilibrium has been achieved. That's going to happen when your release schedule is limited, but with its weekly releases of Arsenal: All or Nothing and Making the Cut, Prime Video's list of most popular shows should change a little bit over the next few days. And you can bet your butt that Sylvester Stallone's new superhero film Samaritan will fly high on the list when it's released this Friday.
The most popular movies and shows on Prime Video are listed below, but we're also doing you a solid by letting you know which ones are worth watching. And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.
Amazon Top 10 shows and movies list for Aug. 23, 2022
For fans of: Baseball yuksters, queer stories, killer casts
Is it good?: This delightful remix of the 1992 film goes deeper into important topics but still stays fun
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Sweaty A-listers, Romancing the Stone
Is it good?: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum make for a fun pair of novice adventurists in this crowd-pleasing genre blend
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
More on Amazon:
For fans of: Heroes in the Ron Howard style, cave diving
Is it good?: It's a solid drama about the 2018 Thai cave rescue
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Project Runway, fashion, Gunn and Klum
Is it good?: It's one of Amazon's better reality series, but it doesn't stray from the familiar formula
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes
Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Misfit crews, Christopher Walken
Is it good?: Yeah, it's a funny British drama from The Office's Stephen Merchant
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Stranger Things, time travel stories that tie your head in knots
Is it good?: Sure, there's room for improvement, but the sci-fi series about teen girls does great character work
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Wednesday, Aug. 24