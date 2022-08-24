Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 24

Melanie Field, A League of Their Own Anne Marie Fox/Amazon Studios

Amazon Prime Video's top 10 movies and shows list for August 24 might seem familiar to those of you who checked the list yesterday. Nothing's changed! Equilibrium has been achieved. That's going to happen when your release schedule is limited, but with its weekly releases of Arsenal: All or Nothing and Making the Cut, Prime Video's list of most popular shows should change a little bit over the next few days. And you can bet your butt that Sylvester Stallone's new superhero film Samaritan will fly high on the list when it's released this Friday.

The most popular movies and shows on Prime Video are listed below, but we're also doing you a solid by letting you know which ones are worth watching. And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

Upcoming new releases on Prime Video:

Samaritan - Sylvester Stallone stars as a superhero who comes out of hiding after a young fan finds him in this dark superhero film. (Aug. 26)

- Sylvester Stallone stars as a superhero who comes out of hiding after a young fan finds him in this dark superhero film. (Aug. 26) Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby - A look at the life and career of rapper Lil Baby. (Aug. 26)

Amazon Top 10 shows and movies list for Aug. 23, 2022

For fans of: Baseball yuksters, queer stories, killer casts

Is it good?: This delightful remix of the 1992 film goes deeper into important topics but still stays fun

Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book

Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Sweaty A-listers, Romancing the Stone

Is it good?: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum make for a fun pair of novice adventurists in this crowd-pleasing genre blend

Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time

Yesterday's rank: 5





For fans of: Heroes in the Ron Howard style, cave diving

Is it good?: It's a solid drama about the 2018 Thai cave rescue

Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Project Runway, fashion, Gunn and Klum

Is it good?: It's one of Amazon's better reality series, but it doesn't stray from the familiar formula

Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes

Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods

Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Misfit crews, Christopher Walken

Is it good?: Yeah, it's a funny British drama from The Office's Stephen Merchant

Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Stranger Things, time travel stories that tie your head in knots

Is it good?: Sure, there's room for improvement, but the sci-fi series about teen girls does great character work

Yesterday's rank: 10



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Wednesday, Aug. 24