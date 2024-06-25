Where to Watch Celine Dion's Documentary 'I Am: Celine Dion'

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

After her official diagnosis of a rare neurological disorder known as Stiff Person Syndrome back in 2022, Celine Dion has released a documentary detailing her life post-diagnosis for the world to see. Stiff Person Syndrome is a rare and tricky neurological disorder that often flies under the radar. It causes muscles to get really stiff and can lead to painful spasms. These spasms can be set off by all sorts of things like sudden noises, light touches, or even a bit of cold. Today, June 25, Dion's new film I Am: Celine Dion is available to stream on Prime Video.

I Am: Celine Dion Amazon

The documentary, masterfully directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor Brodsky (Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements), promises to deliver nothing but raw, unfiltered honesty to Dion's millions of devoted fans worldwide. Brodsky, known for her exceptional storytelling and ability to capture profound human experiences, brings her unique vision to this intimate time in Dion's life and career.

Prime Video describes the film as Dion's "love letter to her fans," a deeply heartfelt tribute that "highlights the music guiding her life while showcasing the resilience of the human spirit." It's not your average documentary. It's a profound exploration of the trials and triumphs that have shaped one of the most iconic voices of our time.

From her early struggles to her meteoric rise to fame, the film dives into every moment that defined her journey, both personally and professionally. In this film, we're witnessing the raw, emotional core of Dion's story, underscored by the timeless music that has been the soundtrack of her life.

Honestly, it sounds like it's going to be a genuine tearjerker. Viewers can expect to be moved not only by Dion's incredible resilience but also by the sheer depth of her connection with her fans. This documentary is more than just a film; it's an emotional odyssey that celebrates the undeniable spirit of a music legend, promising to leave a lasting impact on everyone who watches it.

Find out how to watch the documentary surrounding one of the biggest names in music below.

How to Watch I Am: Celine Dion on Prime Video

If you're already subscribed to Amazon Prime, you're in luck. That means you already have access to Prime Video. If you're not, Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Best part? You get 30 days of Amazon Prime for free. Yep, we mean it.

This is perfect timing to get Prime if you don't already have it. Why? It was just announced that Prime Day, the biggest day in savings on Amazon, is slated for Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17. Amazon has already released some killer early Prime Day deals on thousands of products. Prime Day AirPods deals, Prime Day TV deals, you name it.

If you're not interested in a Prime membership but still want access to Prime Video, you can also subscribe to Prime Video without subscribing to Amazon Prime. Prime Video will cost users $8.99 monthly and offers thousands of movies and TV shows across a number of different genres. This includes both original content and classics.

Ready to watch I Am: Celine Dion? Sign up for Amazon Prime or Prime Video below.

