Where to Watch Casper This Halloween

There's something about Halloween movies and '90s nostalgia that just go together, amirite? Nineties kids really know how to celebrate spooky season, with iconic movies like Hocus Pocus, Halloweentown, The Addams Family, and more all products of the decade. In addition to those classics, we have another you won't want to miss rewatching this Halloween.

Casper is the perfect kid-friendly movie to spook out to this month, best watched while enjoying the spoils of your trick-or-treat shenanigans. The 1995 film stars Wednesday Addams, I mean Christina Ricci, as Kat, the daughter of afterlife therapist Dr. Harvey (Bill Pullman) who moves into a haunted mansion and soon meets Casper (Malachi Pearson), the friendly ghost. Fun fact: Casper was the first feature film to have a fully CGI character in the lead role. Pretty neat!

Grab your family and your Halloween goodies, because we know all the places to find Casper this Halloween.

Casper Universal Pictures

Is Casper available to stream?

Great news! Casper is available to stream on multiple platforms, including some you probably already have a subscription to.



Casper is also streaming free on Tubi.





And when in doubt, Amazon is always a good place to find these types of movies. Casper is available to buy or rent on Prime Video.

