Where to Watch Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2 in 2022

Hocus Pocus PhotoFest

We're beginning to think Winifred Sanderson really did put a spell on us, because we can't go one single October without watching Hocus Pocus. This absolute classic from Disney is the quintessential movie for spooky season, with just the right concoction to capture all our childhood Halloween nostalgia into one film. Get ready to "run amok... amok amok amok!" because TV Guide knows all the ways you can enjoy the Sanderson sisters causing mayhem in Hocus Pocus in 2022.

Luckily there are many opportunities to watch this year. Hocus Pocus will be airing multiple times on basic cable, plus streaming anytime so you can watch whatever way makes you happiest.

In addition, it's double trouble this year as Disney's new sequel Hocus Pocus 2 premieres this fall with Winifred (Bette Midler), Mary (Kathy Najimy), and Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) Sanderson all reprising their roles as everyone's favorite coven of witches.

Is Hocus Pocus streaming?





Hocus Pocus is streaming on Disney+ again this year, so all the spellbinding spookiness is right at your fingertips. Fans can also pay to watch the movie online by buying or renting it from Disney Movies, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, and FandangoNow.



When is Hocus Pocus airing on TV?



If your'e looking to watch Hocus Pocus on cable TV, the best way to do it is during Freeform's annual "31 Nights of Halloween" festivities. Here are all the air times ahead for this year's lineup.

Saturday, Oct. 2 at 8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT

Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT

Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7:10 p.m. EDT/PDT

Sunday, Oct. 9 at 4:45 p.m. EDT/PDT

Saturday, Oct. 15 at 5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT

Sunday, Oct. 16 at 7:40 p.m. EDT/PDT

Monday, Oct. 17 at 8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT

Saturday, Oct. 22 at 9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT

Sunday, Oct. 23 at 5:15 p.m. EDT/PDT

Saturday, Oct. 29 at 9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT

Sunday, Oct. 30 at 7:05 p.m. EDT/PDT

Monday, Oct. 31 at 9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT



How to watch Hocus Pocus 2

Hocus Pocus 2 is the long-awaited sequel to Hocus Pocus and will stream exclusively on Disney+ beginning Sept. 30, 2022. Three young girls accidentally bring back the Sanderson sisters to modern day Salem, and must find a way to stop them from wreaking havoc on the town's children before dawn on All Hallow's Eve. We'll also get to see the Sanderson sisters as children in their past, as the cast list includes Taylor Henderson as Young Winifred, JuJu Journey Brener as young Sarah, and Nina Kitchen as young Mary.