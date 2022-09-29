Where to Watch The Addams Family and Addams Family Values in 2022

They're creepy and they're kooky, and they're the best thing to watch this time of year. The Addams Family is everyone's favorite morbid clan that's delightfully macabre. The 1990s movies had perfect casting, including Raul Julia as cigar-smoking father Gomez, Anjelica Huston as the family matriarch Morticia, and Christina Ricci's flawless portrayal as their death-obsessed daughter Wednesday, just to name a few.

It's not Halloween without a rewatch of the classic original film which was a surprise box office hit when it premiered more than 30 years ago. And of course, don't forget about its sequel, Addams Family Values. Both films have become classics to many, especially during spooky season.

Is The Addams Family streaming?



Being Paramount films, both The Addams Family and Addams Family Values have found a home on Paramount+. You can stream them any time with a subscription.



When is The Addams Family airing on TV?



Unfortunately, neither The Addams Family nor Addams Family Values are included in Freeform's annual 31 Nights of Halloween lineup this year, which is the quintessential viewing schedule for spooky season. We'll keep you updated if any other viewing options pop up for 2022.