How to Watch Halloweentown in 2022

If you've always been suspicious that your grandma's a witch, maybe it's time to follow her home to Hallweentown like Marnie did and see just exactly what's up. Halloweentown is Disney's charming, low-budget film that's become something of a cult favorite among lovers of '90s nostalgia.

The 1998 Disney Channel Original Movie centers on Marnie (Kimberly J. Brown), who discovers she's a witch on her 13th birthday, which makes total sense because she's always loved Halloween. She finds out her grandmother (Debbie Reynolds) is still a practicing witch, and secretly follows her on the bus home to Halloweentown where ghouls and warlocks and other magical beings live in harmony. But things quickly take a turn as the evil demon Kalabar threatens to take over the town.

Halloweentown Disney

Find out all the ways you can watch the spooktacular Disney classic below.

Is Halloweentown streaming?

Good news! Halloweentown is on Disney+. That means you can stream it any time you like with your Disney+ membership. The streaming service also has the lesser-known spin-offs Halloweentown III: Kalabar's Revenge, Halloweentown High, and Return to Halloweentown. The original movie is also available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and more.

When is Halloweentown airing on TV?

If you're looking to watch Halloweentown on cable, Freeform's annual "31 Nights of Halloween" lineup is the best way to go. The film will be airing multiple times during October leading up to Halloween.

Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10:10 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Halloweentown"

Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Halloweentown"

Thursday, Oct. at 9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge"

Thursday, Oct. 20 at 3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown"

Thursday, Oct. 20 at 5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge"5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT

Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown"

Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge"