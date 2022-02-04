Where and When to Watch New Episodes of 1883

1883's 10-episode first season rides on this weekend. The Yellowstone prequel series premiered in late 2021 and became the biggest show yet for Paramount+. Last week's episode saw us check in with Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) after the traumatic events of Episode 5 and gave us a deeper look at Thomas' (LaMonica Garrett) new romance. In the upcoming episode, the Duttons and their caravan have more dangerous weather to contend with on their way west. And we thought treacherous rivers were harrowing enough!

1883 follows John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) great-grandfather James Dutton (Tim McGraw) and his family as they cross the plains to make a new life for themselves on America's frontier. The land the Duttons will eventually settle on will form the ranch at the center of all the drama on the Paramount Network hit Yellowstone. The prequel series also stars Faith Hill as John's wife Margaret Dutton and Sam Elliott as Shea Brennan, the trail boss leading the wagon train.

Here's how to watch new episodes of 1883 and everything you need to know about the series.

On Streaming

Episode 7 will premiere on Sunday, Feb. 6 on Paramount+. New episodes are added to Paramount+ at 3 a.m. ET/Midnight PT, so you can watch the show first thing on Sunday morning. The Season 1 finale is scheduled for Feb. 27.

On Cable

While the first two episodes of 1883 aired on Paramount Network after Yellowstone, Paramount+ is now the exclusive home of the series and you'll need a subscription to watch further episodes or catch up on the prequel series.

