Yellowstone prequel series 1883 premiered in December on Paramount+ and was then broadcast on the Paramount Network. While you were able to watch the first two episodes on cable, following the final episodes of Yellowstone Season 4, the only way to watch 1883 now is on Paramount+. That might be confusing for new fans, but don't worry, TV Guide has everything you need to know to keep watching or catch up on the Western that follows James Dutton (Tim McGraw) and his family as they cross the war-torn United States to make a new life for themselves in America's new frontier. The land the Duttons will eventually settle on will form the ranch at the center of all the drama on the Paramount Network hit Yellowstone. The prequel series also stars Faith Hill as Margaret Dutton, Sam Elliott as Shea Brennan, and Isabel May as Elsa Dutton, and it featured a cameo by Tom Hanks in Episode 2.

Here's how to watch 1883 and everything you need to know about the series.

On Streaming

1883 premiered two episodes on the streaming service Paramount+ on Sunday, Dec. 19. Episode 3 premiered on Sunday, Dec. 26 and then the show took a semi-hiatus on Jan. 2 to air a behind-the-scenes special of how the series was made. Episodes 5 will premiere on Sunday, Jan. 16 on Paramount+. New episodes are added to Paramount+ at 3 a.m. ET/Midnight PT, so you can watch the show first thing on Sunday morning.

1883 streams on Paramount+ starting Dec. 19 Watch Here

On Cable

While the first two episodes of 1883 aired on Paramount Network after Yellowstone, Paramount+ is now the exclusive home of the series and you'll need a subscription to watch further episodes or catch up on the prequel series.