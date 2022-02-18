When and How to Watch New Episodes of 1883

There are only two more episodes in 1883's 10-episode inaugural season — the initial batch of episodes will wrap up on Sunday, Feb. 27 — and while Paramount announced that new episodes are on the way, we have no idea when we will get them. Last week's episode saw Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) settling down with a new man and tensions rising in the caravan over whether the party should continue to Oregon or not. While they ultimately decided to stay together, there are a lot of questions about how much of this crew is going to make it to their original destination.

1883 follows John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) great-grandfather James Dutton (Tim McGraw) and his family as they cross the plains to make a new life for themselves on America's frontier. The land the Duttons will eventually settle on will form the ranch at the center of all the drama on the Paramount Network hit Yellowstone. The prequel series also stars Faith Hill as John's wife Margaret Dutton and Sam Elliott as Shea Brennan, the trail boss leading the wagon train.

Here's how to watch new episodes of 1883 and everything you need to know about the series.

On Streaming

Episode 9 will premiere on Sunday, Feb. 20 on Paramount+. New episodes are added to Paramount+ at 3 a.m. ET/Midnight PT, so you can watch the show first thing on Sunday morning if you so choose. The Season 1 finale is scheduled for Feb. 27.

On Cable

While the first two episodes of 1883 aired on Paramount Network after Yellowstone, Paramount+ is now the exclusive home of the series and you'll need a subscription to watch further episodes or catch up on the prequel series.

