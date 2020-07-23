The cast and crew for CBS All Access' new animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks gathered for this year's Comic-Con@Home virtual event to reveal a special sneak peek at the upcoming series, which premieres Thursday, Aug. 6. Stars Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O'Connell, Fred Tatasciore, Gillian Vigman, and creator Mike McMahan unveiled the opening sequence for the half-hour comedy, which you can check out in the above video.

Set in the year 2380, the series follows the everyday lives of the support crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos, one of Starfleet's least important ships, as they juggle their everyday duties and social mishaps. While the bridge crew is made up of the cool types who fight aliens get all the glory, the show will focus on the underdogs who work underneath them.

Star Trek: Lower Decks stars Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Wells as Ensign Tendi, and Cordero as Ensign Rutherford. Additional crew includes O'Connell as Commander Jack Ransom, Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, and Vigman as Doctor T'Ana.

The show joins a bevy of other Star Trek shows that call CBS All Access home including Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard, as well as the forthcoming U.S.S. Enterprise-set series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, starring Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck, and a Section 31-based show with Michelle Yeoh.

Star Trek: Lower Decks premieres Thursday, Aug. 6 on CBS All Access.