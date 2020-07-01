We finally know when CBS All Access' animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks will arrive. TV Guide has learned that the upcoming series is premiering on Thursday, Aug. 6, with new episodes of the 10-episode first season streaming each Thursday to follow.

Hailing from Rick & Morty writer-producer Mike McMahan, the series follows the everyday lives of the support crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos, one of Starfleet's least important ships, as the juggle their duties and social lives aboard the ship, which is "rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies," per the official description. The series stars Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi and Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford. Additional crew includes Jerry O'Connell as Commander Jack Ransom, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, and Gillian Vigman as Doctor T'Ana.

With the gang embarking on an exciting new adventure, don't expect to see any familiar faces from Star Trek lore dropping by. The series takes place in 2380 which is years removed from the events of other Star Trek properties like The Next Generation and Voyager, allowing it to exist as its own story vessel.

CBS All Access also released some new teaser art with the show's cheeky slogan, "Rarely going where no one has gone before."

Star Trek: Lower Decks Photo: CBS All Access

In addition to Lower Decks, CBS All Access is also the home to Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard and recently announced the expansion of its Star Trek universe with the addition of the U.S.S. Enterprise-set series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, starring Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck, and a Section 31-based show with Michelle Yeoh.

Star Trek: Lower Decks premieres Thursday, Aug. 6 on CBS All Access.