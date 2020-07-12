The trailer for CBS All Access' new animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks is here and the underdogs are getting their moment to shine. New episodes of the half-hour comedy, which premieres Thursday, Aug. 6, drop every Thursday.

In the trailer, we get a glimpse at what's going on aboard one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in the year 2380. The bridge crew is made up of the usual extremely cool types who fight aliens and grab beers to celebrate a job well done. However, Lower Decks focuses on the less celebrated individuals who work underneath them. They're the scrappy ones who are simply trying to keep the mostly broken ship going while juggling their hopes, dreams, and personal lives all at once. The sneak peek teases plenty of mishaps along the way, like Ensign Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid) getting caught recording a fake captain's log and Ensign Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) being assigned trash pickup duty.

While you shouldn't expect to see anyone like Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard hanging around the Cerritos, Lower Decks has a stacked roster of funny people in its cast. In addition to Quaid and Newsome, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Jerry O'Connell, Dawnn Lewis, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman are lending their voices to the series. Rick & Morty writer-producer Mike McMahan also serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Star Trek: Lower Decks premieres Thursday, Aug. 6 on CBS All Access.