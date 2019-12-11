The Masked Singer eliminated two beasts in its holiday-themed semifinals on Wednesday, but you would have thought this was a Halloween episode instead of a wintery, snow-filled celebration. That's because when Masked Singer host and fashion icon Nick Cannon came out wearing a luxurious red cape that was a little bit Saint Nick and a little bit Elton John on a budget, Liberace's ghost took a break from shaming Las Vegas tourists about their ugly clothes and flew down to L.A. to try and steal Nick's fabulous ensemble. If you look closely in the back of the stage, you can totally see it. But Nick's Holiday Handmaid's Tale cosplay wasn't the only unbelievable thing that happened in the episode. Thingamajig AND Leopard got to retire their costumes and return to Normal People World. To see who they are, scroll to the bottom; read on for what happened and some clues.

Fox

"This Christmas" by Donny Hathaway was made for Fox to sing, and his beautiful voice glided over this track with ease. He sounds a whole lot like Wayne Brady... which makes sense because this is totally Wayne Brady.

This week's clues: He said he has over 20 years in the game. We saw a piano and a card with Richard on it. He has holding a candy lollipop and a wrapped gift. There was a clue he's good at dancing, singing, and acting, which we already knew from his amazing performances. Did you know Wayne Brady has been on Broadway (twice), and has a Grammy nomination for his rendition of "A Change Is Gonna Come?" See some previous clues here and here.

The guesses: Robin Thicke said Wayne Brady. Nicole Scherzinger said Tyrese while Ken kept up the Jaime Foxx theory, even though it's nonsense.

Rottweiler

Doing an emo version of "Mr. Brightside" by The Killers, Rottweiler kept his blue-eyed soul swag fully intact, putting a little more R&B into this rock tune. He killed it.

This week's clues: He said he was always with his family this time of year, and a card read Cadence. We saw a passport. We saw someone in a pink bunny onesie. If you're one of the people who hadn't heard this is Chris Daughtry, you're welcome.

The guesses: Jenny said Arnel Pineda and Nicole guessed Darren Criss, both not bad.

Thingamajig

Giving Bing Crosby's "Winter Wonderland" a reggae twist, Thingamajig had everyone vibeing and Nicole doing some dutty wine business from the judges' stand.

This week's clues: He said he faced a lot of obstacles and adversity — a reference to rehab. He said his parents came to this country with nothing. We saw the Taurus constellation. We saw someone wearing a knee brace. See some previous clues here, here, and here.

The guesses: Ken Jeong said Victor Oladipo — a rare Ken guess that makes some sense. Robin keeps saying Montell Jordan, while Nicole said Dennis Rodman.

The Masked Singer Photo: Fox

Flamingo

"Hallelujah" from Jeff Buckely got the pop diva treatment as Flamingo took the song to church in a soaring, powerful rendition that showcased her strong range.

This week's clues: She said she sang in her church's choir. We saw luggage with cheetah print on it. We saw pancakes, and cupcakes with pens sticking out of them. Not sure how that relates to Adrienne Bailon, since this is definitely her, but maybe she eats cupcakes with pens!? She later added she was baptized in Israel — another clue this is Adrienne, since she's married to Christian music master Israel Houghton. See some more clues here, here and here.

The guesses: Both Jenny and Nicole said Adrienne, so we're now just waiting for the Cheetah Girl to pull that head off.

Leopard

Leopard did "Big Spender" from Shirley Bassey and honestly, it's not surprising this is the song that sent him to the back to hang up that costume. It was rock influenced, it had some EDM going on, and there were some dancers doing a sexy dance in the North Pole. It was a lot.

This week's clues: He said he initially came so his cubs would think he's cool. His career began with a nativity play. We saw a record that said Slow Jams, another one that said songs for animals. We saw a snowboard. For his final clue, he brought out some architectural plans for a house. See some past clues here here and here.

The guesses: Jenny stuck to Eric Benet, while Nicole and Robin said it's Seal.

After some voting, the show sent Thingamajig and Leopard out to the woods, and revealed them to be Victor Oladipo and Seal, respectively! Click here to see what Victor Oladipo had to say about being on the show.

The Masked Singer Photo: Fox

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.