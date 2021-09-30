Join or Sign In
We already know who will be performing at the halftime show
We may still be in the early stages of the football season but we are already thinking about the 2022 Super Bowl. After almost 30 years, the big game will be returning to the Los Angeles area to play in the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
While we are still waiting to see who the frontrunners to play in the Super Bowl will be, the halftime performers have been announced for what is shaping up to be a once-in-a-lifetime Pepsi Halftime Performance. There will be five headliners including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. With Dre, Snoop, and Lamar all southern California natives, this Super Bowl halftime will be an incredible hometown show.
"The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career," said Dr. Dre in a statement. "I'm grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment."
Jay-Z, who curated the show as the founder of Roc Nation and in partnership with the NFL, touted the lineup as "a performance of a lifetime" and "history in the making."
Here's everything else we know about Super Bowl 2022.
Super Bowl LVI 2022 will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 13, 2022.
We don't know yet which two teams will be playing in the Super Bowl.
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will perform together for the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show, in a massive, multigenerational celebration of West Coast hip-hop, centered around legendary artist/producer Dr. Dre.
The game will air on NBC, Telemundo, and live stream on Peacock.