Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar Getty Images

Super Bowl 2022 is upon us, and even if you are not a huge football fan, you should be very excited about the incredible halftime show lined up for this year. Curated by Jay-Z, the Pepsi Halftime Show will feature five headliners, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. With Dre, Snoop, and Lamar all southern California natives, this Super Bowl halftime will be an incredible hometown show at the Los Angeles-set big game.

"The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career," said Dr. Dre in a statement when the lineup was announced in the fall. "I'm grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment."

Here's everything else we know about the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show. If you need more about how to watch the game, head here.

Who is performing at Super Bowl 56 Halftime Show

As previously mentioned, the Super Bowl 56 Halftime Show will be an all-star hip-hop show featuring Los Angeles heroes Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar, along with Dre's protege Eminem and legendary singer Mary J. Blige.

While Jay-Z curated the lineup in his new position as advisor to the NFL, Dr. Dre is the central thread of this spectacular lineup. Dre came to fame in the late '80s as part of N.W.A., a rap group from Compton, California. After he parted ways with the group in 1991, he teamed up with then up-and-coming MC Snoop Dogg, who was featured on multiple tracks on Dre's triple-platinum debut album The Chronic, which is widely considered one of the best rap albums of all time. Following The Chronic, Dre produced Snoop's debut album Doggystyle, which became the first debut album to enter the Billboard 200 charts at No. 1.

Of course, Snoop isn't the only young rapper that Dre has shepherded into hall of fame status. In the late '90s, with the help of Interscope records head Jimmy Iovine, Dre signed Detroit-native Eminem to his Aftermath Records imprint. Dre produced three tracks on Eminem's debut The Slim Shady LP. Eminem was a household name after that, becoming the bestselling musical artist of the 2000s in the United States following the success of The Marshall Mathers LP and The Slim Shady Show.

Kendrick Lamar, also a Compton-native like Dr. Dre, came to Aftermath Records in 2011 after Dre heard his mixtape Overly Dedicated. Lamar has gone on to become one of the most respected rappers in the game, with 13 Grammys, an Academy Award nomination, and a Pulitzer Prize.

Dre's influence doesn't only extend to the west coast rappers taking the stage at the Super Bowl. He also produced Mary J. Blige's smash 2008 single, "Family Affair." It became Blige's first and only No. 1 hit so far, spending six weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The pantheon of hits between these heavy-hitters means that the Super Bowl 56 Halftime Show is sure to be one to remember for the ages.

How long is the Halftime Show?

The entire halftime break in the Super Bowl lasts between 20-30 minutes, with the musical performance taking up about 12-15 minutes of that time. There's a short break after the pause of play to set up the stage before the performance begins, and then a segment of halftime game analysis before the players come back on the field.

How to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

The game will be available for viewing on NBC at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT depending on game play. NBC's streaming service Peacock will also be streaming the game. Here is a full list of how to watch the Super Bowl options.

Who else has performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

The Super Bowl Halftime Show performers over the past several years have included:

2021: The Weeknd

2020: Shakira and Jennifer Lopez

2019: Maroon 5

2018: Justin Timberlake

2017: Lady Gaga

2016: Coldplay

2015: Katy Perry

2014: Bruno Mars

2013: Beyonce

2012: Madonna

2011: The Black Eyed Peas



