It is finally Big Game weekend 2022! Super Bowl LVI will see the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champs, the Cincinnati Bengals. Even though the game will be played in the Rams' home stadium, SoFi in Inglewood, California, the Bengals will be considered the "home" team due to the NFL rotating home fields between the NFC and AFC every year.

The Rams come into the game with a slightly better season record (12-5) than the Bengals (10-7), but this is the Super Bowl, and big game nerves can get to anyone. If the Rams do come away with the win, it'll be the team's first since it relocated from St. Louis to Los Angeles. Meanwhile, the Bengals have never won a Super Bowl in franchise history. The last time the Bengals saw the big game was back in 1988 when the team lost to the San Francisco 49ers. This year, Cincinnati fans are hoping that wunderkind quarterback Joe Burrow can bring Ohio the win.

So get your wings, chili, and chips ready because here's everything else we know about Super Bowl 2022, how to watch, and who is performing at the all-star halftime show.

Super Bowl LVI Getty Images

When is Super Bowl LVI 2022?

Super Bowl LVI 2022 will take place on Sunday, February 13, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

What time is the Super Bowl?

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday with a whole day of pre-game features on the two teams, players, and coaches, as well as analysis and breakdowns leading into the game.

Where to watch the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl will air on NBC (check your local listings for exact channel) and Telemundo.

Where to stream the Super Bowl?

The cheapest way to watch the Super Bowl on streaming is to use NBC's streaming service Peacock, which will be streaming pre and post-game festivities as well as other football-related TV and film content for your perusal.

Watch Super Bowl LVI Stream on Peacock

Other Super Bowl streaming options include Hulu Plus Live TV and FuboTV. YouTubeTV and DirecTVStream also have bundles that will allow you to watch the game, beginning at $65/month and $70/month, respectively.



Who is performing at halftime?



Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will perform together for the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show in a massive, multigenerational celebration of West Coast hip-hop, centered around legendary artist/producer Dr. Dre. Here's everything you need to know about the sure-to-be legendary performance.