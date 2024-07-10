Shrek 5 Is Coming: Snag the First 4 Films Now for Just $16

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Get out of my swamp! Only July 9, DreamWorks announced via social media the long awaited fifth installment featuring everyone's favorite swamp-dwelling ogre. That's right, people. This isn't a drill. Shrek 5 is officially coming to theaters in July 2026. The fairytale hasn't ended quite yet.

To celebrate the news and in anticipation of Prime Day (which is slated for July 16 and July 17 of this year), Amazon has dramatically lowered its price on the Shrek 4-Movie Collection down from $30 to just $16 for the Blu-ray set and $17 for the DVD set. That's four movies for almost 50% off. An early Prime Day deal this great makes it a happily-ever-after moment for Shrek fans.

Shrek & Fiona DreamWorks

Slated for July 1, 2026, Shrek 5 will arrive a whopping 25 years after the original Shrek film was released in May 2001. Though there have been a few spinoffs in recent years involving beloved Shrek characters, the most recent flick of the Shrek series titled Shrek Forever After hit theaters 14 years ago back in 2010. That said, we've been waiting quite some time, folks. We're long ogredue.

While we're not entirely sure where the fairytale will go from the last installment, we do know one thing: the cast is back. Mike Myers is chomping down onions as Shrek, Cameron Diaz balancing that human-to-ogre lifestyle as Fiona, and the hilarious Eddie Murphy is putting his hooves back on to play Donkey. We don't know yet if Antonio Banderas will be back as Puss in Boots, it's incredibly possible given he voiced the feisty yet adorable kitty back in 2022 in the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish spinoff.

Now, back to the deal. Amazon has dropped a number of impressive DVD deals before Prime Day, but four movies for just $16 is quite the steal. That's every existing Shrek classic for just $4 apiece. That's a steal we're finding it hard to miss out on.

If you're an ogreachiever and one of Shrek's biggest fans, there's never been a better time to pick up all four of the past Shrek installments for a better price. Buy yours now below and we'll catch you for Shrek 5 in 2026.

