The Whitly family will continue their killer misadventures when Prodigal Son returns to Fox for Season 2. The drama series was officially renewed for a second season in May, following that deadly Season 1 finale, and we've been busy piecing together clues about what to expect when this wild profiler procedural returns to our screens.

Though we don't yet know when the new season will premiere, we do know a few details about what's ahead for the notorious Surgeon and his troubled brood. Read on to find out everything we know about Prodigal Son Season 2 so far.

The premiere date has not yet been set. We don't know yet when Prodigal Son will return for Season 2. The show is not part of Fox's fall 2020 schedule, and no premiere date has yet been announced by the network.

The prodigal daughter will be at the center of the action in Season 2. In the Season 1 finale of Prodigal Son, it turned out that Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne) wasn't the only child of serial killer Martin Whitly (Michael Sheen) with a propensity for violence. Ainsley (Halston Sage) was the one who channeled the Surgeon's knife skills to kill Nicholas Endicott (Dermot Mulroney) after he threatened her and Malcolm. Alongside the announcement of Season 2, Fox released a teaser showing that Ainsley will be front and center of the action as she engages in her own eerie journey of self-discovery.

Expect some more "twists and turns" ahead. After the Season 1 finale, TV Guide spoke with Prodigal Son co-creators Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver to talk about potential Season 2 storylines. They hinted that Ainsley will be at the center of at least two episodes about her "investigative skills" that they had to scrap after Season 1 production ended early due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They also hinted that Ainsley's actions might affect her relationship with Malcolm.

Fedak said, "There's always fun tension when you're wondering, 'Is your sister dangerous?' That's a fun tension to play, and it's something we've played with Malcolm, too, is: How dangerous is he? So, those kind of [questions like], 'How well do you know the people closest to you?' are themes that inhabit the show, as well as the fact that, like, 'What did the police find later on?' Those are all themes that we have twists and turns for you [ahead]."

Malcolm will also be looking inward in Season 2. Even though the "Girl in the Box" saga is now over for Malcolm, that doesn't mean the profiler won't still be turning the microscope onto himself in the season ahead. Tom Payne spoke to the U.K.'s Express about what lies ahead for Bright, saying, "There are things that happened during Season 1, which obviously, Malcolm has learned from and will continue to try and make his own personal progress. He keeps himself in this situation in New York, he could leave again and go somewhere else. But he's determined to stay and figure out his own demons and help his family, and I think that struggle will continue."

Prodigal Son Season 1 is available to stream on Hulu and Fox.