Snag These 10 TikTok Viral Products With Epic Prime Day Discounts

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It's Amazon Prime Day, and today we're finally grabbing everything we've had our eyes on all year, now that the products are on sale and we can treat ourselves guilt-free. We're seeing tons of Prime Day deals going live right now on various gadgets and gizmos — Amazon devices, headphones, Studio Ghibli films — you get the gist. But, some of us who are TikTok-obsessed have our eyes elsewhere. We're filling our carts with Prime Day TikTok viral products: skincare, cooking tools, clothes, water bottles. There are deals on just about everything we've been seeing on TikTok over the past year.

TikTok Viral Prime Day Products Amazon/Getty Images

While we love the TikTok Shop, a lot of the goodies our favorite influencers rave about daily aren't actually available there. Seriously, when was the last time you saw a Ninja Creami on the TikTok Shop?

Thanks to Prime Day, we're finally grabbing those items we added to our carts ages ago because some influencer swore they "changed their life for the better." We're way too curious to resist anymore. We. Need. Them. Viral. Products.

No matter what side of TikTok you're on, we're positive at least one of these has ended up on your #FYP one way or another. It's hard to get away from influencer recs, and to be honest, we're really not that upset about it. Pick up all of these TikTok viral products on sale below, all at incredibly affordable prices.

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin Amazon

$5 $12



You can't scroll for five minutes on TikTok without landing on a skincare or haircare video. While you might already have some sort of haircare or skincare routine, there's no hurt in buffing up your looks while you sleep. It is called beauty sleep, isn't it? TikTok has been raving about this satin pillowcase from Bedsure. It's designed to help reduce frizzy hair and limit breakage all while you snooze. The consistency of the pillowcase also diminishes skin marks and wrinkles so you look even fresher after waking up in the morning. There are a number of sizes to choose from depending on how big your pillow is and over 35 different colors to choose from to match your bedroom.

HexClad Hybrid Nonstick Frying Pan

HexClad Hybrid Nonstick Frying Pan Amazon

$103 $130

If you're on #ChefTok, you know damn well what you're looking at. The HexClad Hybrid Nonstick Frying Pan is one of the hottest cookware tools on the market right now, and for good reason. This beauty blends aluminum between two layers of stainless steel and is then etched with the brands signature hexagonal surface that brings the power of cast iron, the clean-up of nonstick, and the strength of stainless steel together into one pan. It's kind of your one-stop-shop for, well, everything.

First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub

First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Amazon

$9 $12

Alright, sliding back into skincare territory for a second with a topical that's been on your #FYP whether you've noticed or not. This exfoliating body scrub has gone viral on TikTok, and now is the best time to snag it for just $9. Packed with chemical and physical exfoliators, it tackles dry, rough bumps, revealing smooth, healthier-looking skin. Say goodbye to "strawberry skin" or "chicken skin" with this fast-acting scrub that combines the benefits of a chemical peel and microdermabrasion. It's dermatologist-tested, vegan, cruelty-free, and free from all the nasties, making it safe for sensitive skin too.

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Water Bottle

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Water Bottle Amazon

$34 $45

Before you ask, no, the Stanley Cup is not on sale during Prime Day. While that's a shame, it doesn't necessarily matter because Hydro Flask is thankfully on sale instead. This is the OG TikTok viral water bottle before everyone and their mother began worshipping the Stanley. Personally, we're still Hydro Flask-coded as heck. There are so many adorable colors and the bottle has the capacity to keep your water cold for 24 hours.

Ninja Creami

Ninja Creami Amazon

$217 $250

If you're not on #NinjaCreamiTok, you're not doing TikTok correctly. The sheer amount of recipes that exist on that app could blow your mind, and that we're certain of. Make an old recipe from grandma, start something new from scratch, design it to be packed with protein, go totally dairy-free, add some booze, even. It seems like the possibilities are endless with the Ninja Creami. The Ninja Creami is also, like, never on sale. So, if you've been considering, now's your shot.

Auraglow Teeth Whitening Kit

Auraglow Teeth Whitening Kit Amazon

$40 $60

While we called out a spectacular deal on the Crest 3DWhitestrips earlier today, we can't just ignore the TikTok viral Auraglow Teeth Whitening Kit that influencers on our #FYPs swear by. Again, curiosity has a grip on us right now. This powerful kit uses an LED light with 35% carbamide peroxide gel to achieve professional-level whitening at home, just like in-office dental laser treatments. With 20 whitening sessions, it removes years of stains from coffee, wine, soda, tea, and smoking in just 30 minutes. Plus, it comes with everything you need to get started, including the whitening gel, LED light, storage case, and charging cable.

SHAPERX Women's Shapewear Bodysuit

SHAPERX Women's Shapewear Bodysuit Amazon

$30 $48

While shapewear is certainly a personal decision (and ladies, you do you!), we can't deny that we have seen the power of SHAPERX on TikTok and the results are jaw-dropping. Like, dang. This affordable body suit cinches your waist to help folks better fit into their clothing all while simultaneously boosting confidence.

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence Amazon

$9.50 $25

Everybody on TikTok is talking about COSRX's Snail Mucin. This, quite literally, has transformed some influencers we follow's skin. Formulated with 96.3% Snail Secretion Filtrate, this essence repairs and rejuvenates the skin, improving vitality by reducing dullness and soothing dehydration. Its lightweight formula absorbs quickly, providing long-lasting hydration and a natural, healthy glow without feeling heavy on the skin. And, for just under $10 during Prime Day? We can't make a deal like this up.

Lettuce Grow Farmstand Starter Kit + Seedlings

Lettuce Grow Farmstand Starter Kit + Seedlings Amazon

$449 $599

Add a 25% off coupon to the Lettuce Grow Farmstand Starter Kit (plus some seedlings to help you get started) during Prime Day. For all you lettuce lovers out there, this stand will help you reinvent the way you intake your greens. With an easy, no-green-thumb-required setup, you'll be growing healthy, fresh food year-round, indoors or outdoors, with minimal effort and zero mess. Plus, it's great for the planet, using 95% less water than traditional gardening and helping to shrink your carbon footprint. Say goodbye to the lettuce aisle, folks!

Mighty Patch

Mighty Patch Amazon

$9.50 $12

Adios, whiteheads. Mighty Patch is here to save the day. This has been a viral TikTok staple since, like, 2020. These hydrocolloid stickers work over night to absorb all that gunk without popping your pimple and damaging the skin. Once you wake up, simply take the sticker off and voilà, your pimple will look so much better.

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.