Save Over 50% on Studio Ghibli Prime Day Deals - Spirited Away, Ponyo, and More

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day is here. We're already seeing Prime Day deals on, well, just about everything. You name it, it's likely on sale. Apple deals, book deals (yes, that includesA Court of Thorns and Roses), board game deals, and perhaps the best deal category for our movie-loving selves, Blu-ray and DVD and box set deals.

But, these aren't just any Blu-ray and DVD deals (because yes, there out of this world deals on both). These deals include something extra special. Right now, folks can save over 50% off with Studio Ghibli Prime Day deals.

Prime Day Studio Ghibli Deals Amazon/Getty Images

If you're as big of a fan as we are, this won't be news, but Studio Ghibli is an absolute legend in the world of animation, based right in the heart of Tokyo. Co-founded by the genius Hayao Miyazaki and the brilliant Isao Takahata, this studio has gifted us with timeless anime masterpieces like Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, and Ponyo. For many of us, Ghibli films were our first magical step into the enchanting world of anime, with their captivating storytelling, stunning visuals, and unforgettable characters.

Spirited Away, for instance, isn't just an Oscar-winning film; it's a mesmerizing journey through a fantastical world that leaves a lasting impression on anyone who watches it. My Neighbor Totoro introduced us to the lovable forest spirit Totoro, who has since become an iconic figure in pop culture. And who can forget the underwater adventure in Ponyo, where a goldfish princess dreams of becoming human?

Studio Ghibli's attention to detail and commitment to hand-drawn animation make their films stand out in a digital age. The enchanting music scores by Joe Hisaishi add another layer of magic, perfectly complementing the lush, detailed worlds created by the studio. Honestly, Studio Ghibli holds a special place in our hearts and always will. Its films are not just movies; they are timeless treasures that continue to inspire and enchant viewers of all ages around the globe.

If you're looking to add some Studio Ghibli films to your growing collection, these Prime Day deals are totally worth checking out. See what's on sale from the studio below.

Spirited Away

Spirited Away Amazon

$15 $30

Ponyo



Ponyo Amazon

$15 $30

Kiki's Delivery Service

Kiki's Delivery Service Amazon

$14 $30

My Neighbor Totoro



My Neighbor Totoro Amazon

$13 $30

Princess Mononoke

Princess Mononoke Amazon

$15 $30

Tales From Earthsea

Tales From Earthsea Amazon

$18 $30



Howl's Moving Castle

Howl's Moving Castle Amazon

$10 $14

The Secret World of Arrietty

The Secret World of Arrietty Amazon

$18 $30

The Wind Rises

The Wind Rises Amazon

$24 $27

