Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Everyone wants white teeth, but those professional teeth whitening procedures that the celebrities get at the dentist are... pricey. Luckily, we've found a Prime Day deal that will have your smile gleaming bright white. Save 35% on Crest 3DWhitestrips and grab them for just $30, today and tomorrow only.

Crest 3DWhitestrips Amazon/Getty Images

Get ready to brighten your smile by 20 levels in just 22 days with Crest 3DWhitestrips, the #1 dentist-recommended at-home teeth whitening brand. These strips use the same whitening ingredient as dentists — hydrogen peroxide — to ensure your teeth become 100% noticeably whiter. With the Advanced Seal Technology's comfortable, no-slip grip, you can talk and even drink water while the strips work their magic. Try that at the dentist's office. This deal includes the Crest 3DWhitestrips Professional Effects + 1 Hour Express bonus offering, designed to provide professional-level whitening treatment from the comfort of your own home.

Crest 3DWhitestrips are your ticket to a dazzling smile, without a doubt. Apply the 20 treatments of Professional Effects for 45 minutes each day, and two 1 Hour Express treatments for an extra boost. The pack includes 44 whitening strips — 22 for your top teeth and 22 for your bottom teeth — ensuring an even and effective whitening process over 22 days. Not only are these strips effective, but they're also enamel-safe, so you can whiten without worrying about damage to your teeth.

This Prime Day, snag that movie star smile with this unbeatable deal on Crest 3DWhitestrips — all without breaking the bank. Save 35% and get them for just $30 now. You've only got until tomorrow.

Check Out More Teeth Whitening Deals for Prime Day

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.