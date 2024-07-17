Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The quality that Bose delivers in its speakers and headphones is unmatched. Crisp sound, supreme comfort, intense noise-cancelling, all-day battery life — it's easy to see why they've become a staple in modern culture. Just step into any city or airport across the United States and you'll see what we mean. You can count at least one pair of Bose headphones per every few pedestrians. They're that popular.

And, now, Prime Day Bose deals are live, dropping prices down the lowest we've seen since Black Friday.

While we've covered some pretty impressive Prime Day deals on headphones, AirPods, and other Apple products that collectively garner stellar sound quality, Bose is quite hard to beat. The majority of Bose devices offer superb all-day battery life, with most having the power to last way longer than 24 hours. As mentioned, sound quality here is bananas. Most over ear headphones and earbuds have tremendous noise-cancelling properties that fully leave the world behind, playing nothing but clear, background-free music.

If you're looking for something more stationary, aka not headphones, Bose is a key competitor in the speaker and stereo space. Bose speakers are always Bluetooth for wire-free listening and most are extremely portable for taking on the go. In addition, Bose has a couple of waterproof options for those of you that can't steer clear from a body of water in the warmer months.

Today is the last day of Prime Day, so you don't have much time left. Save hundreds on Bose this Prime Day below.

$199 $349



Saving you $150 this Prime Day, the Bose QuietComfort Headphones are on sale for just $199 right now, an incredible price for all that you get. These headphones provide total noise cancellation to completely shut off the world around you when you want to jam. If you need to ditch noise cancellation, these headphones also offer an Aware mode that allows users to hear what's going on around them if needed. Plush cushions cradle your ears, so even after hours of consistent listening they won't cause any discomfort. Plus, expect all-day battery life and 2.5 hours of battery after just a 15 minute charge. How neat is that?

$79 $119

Lightweight? Check. Portable? Check. Waterproof? Check. Affordable? Check. What else could you want in a Bose speaker? This tiny little speaker boasts incredible sound in a waterproof and dustproof body. It's made from durable materials to take on everything it might need to in the outside world, complete with a silicone exterior to diminish bumps. The battery lasts for six hours of consistent play for picnics on the hiking trail to laidback backyard kickbacks.

$179 $279

We're going to say something a little controversial. If you're a TV junkie (which, like, you're on TV Guide, we're assuming you are) and you don't own a sound bar, we think it's time for an upgrade. Sorry. It's just the truth. This 4000 MHz sound bar from Bose offers a realistic all-around sound experience unmatched by the speakers on your television. Dialogue is boosted for better clarification, helping users focus on the content they're watching better than they would without. Also, this bad boy is Bluetooth, meaning no wires. Ever. The simplest setup known to man.

$229 $299

Maybe you're not the over ear headphones kind of person. We get it, they can get a little sweaty. If you're prone to earbuds, take the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds for a spin. Designed with unbeatable noise-cancelling and spatial audio for an immersive listening experience, these earbuds go above and beyond what traditional Bluetooth earbuds can do. These earbuds are customizable to fit like a glove no matter your ear shape, coming with nine soft ear tips to find your perfect match. To top it all off, expect some of the clearest phone calls you'll ever take with a pair of earbuds, unlike other competitors.

$129 $149

Last but not least, we've got one more Bose portable speaker we want to tell you about that's on sale during Prime Day: the Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker. Just like the rest, expect clear, immersive sound you'll have trouble finding in any other speaker brand. It has a 12-hour battery life per charge and is designed to withstand the outdoors unlike any other portable speaker we've seen, given its resistance to UV light and corrosion. Each speaker is waterproof in case you leave it out in the rain for a minute, too.

