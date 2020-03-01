The streaming service overload bonanza continues this month. The major streaming services are adding tons of new original movies, shows, and specials to their libraries this March, and it looks like audiences will also have plenty of licensed titles to choose from as well — one might even say too many titles to choose from, but, hey, who doesn't like options?
To help guide your viewing schedule, TV Guide brought together a list of all the titles coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ in March 2020 below. Happy streaming, everybody!
Netflix
TBA
ARASHI's Diary - Voyage (Netflix Documentary)
The English Game (Netflix Original)
Ladies Up (Netflix Comedy Special)
March 1
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Always a Bridesmaid
Beyond the Mat
Cop Out
Corpse Bride
Donnie Brasco
Freedom Writers
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
GoodFellas
Haywire
He's Just Not That Into You
Hook
Hugo
Kung Fu Panda 2
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Life as We Know It
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Outbreak
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Extinction
Richie Rich
Semi-Pro
Sleepover
Space Jam
The Gift
The Interview
The Shawshank Redemption
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman Season 3
There Will Be Blood
Tootsie
Valentine's Day
Velvet Colección: Grand Finale
ZZ Top: That Little Ol' Band from Texas
March 3
Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (Netflix Comedy Special)
March 4
Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything
March 5
Castlevania Season 3 (Netflix Anime)
Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors (Netflix Family)
March 6
Guilty (Netflix Film)
I am Jonas (Netflix Film)
Paradise PD Part 2 (Netflix Original)
The Protector Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Spenser Confidential (Netflix Film)
Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (Netflix Film)
Ugly Delicious Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)
March 8
Sitara: Let Girls Dream (Netflix Film)
March 10
Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal (Netflix Family)
Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix Comedy Special)
March 11
The Circle Brazil (Netflix Original)
Dirty Money Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)
Last Ferry
On My Block Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Summer Night
March 12
Hospital Playlist (Netflix Original)
March 13
100 Humans (Netflix Original)
BEASTARS (Netflix Anime)
Bloodride (Netflix Original)
Elite Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Go Karts (Netflix Film)
Kingdom Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Lost Girls (Netflix Film)
The Valhalla Murders (Netflix Original)
Women of the Night (Netflix Original
March 15
Aftermath
March 16
The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 3 (Netflix Family)
Search Party
Silver Linings Playbook
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
The Young Messiah
March 17
Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy (Netflix Comedy Special)
All American Season 2
Black Lightning Season 3
Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (Netflix Family)
March 18
Lu Over the Wall
March 19
Altered Carbon: Resleeved (Netflix Anime)
Feel Good (Netflix Original)
March 20
A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (Netflix Documentary)
Archibald's Next Big Thing Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Buddi (Netflix Family)
Dino Girl Gauko Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Greenhouse Academy Season 4 (Netflix Family)
The Letter for the King (Netflix Family)
Maska (Netflix Film)
The Platform (Netflix Film)
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix Original)
Ultras (Netflix Film)
Tiger King (Netflix Documentary)
March 23
Sol Levante (Netflix Anime)
March 25
Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (Netflix Documentary)
Curtiz (Netflix Film)
The Occupant (Hogar) (Netflix Film)
Signs (Netflix Original)
YooHoo to the Rescue Season 3 (Netflix Family)
March 26
7SEEDS Part 2 (Netflix Anime)
Blood Father
Unorthodox (Netflix Original)
March 27
Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Decline (Netflix Film)
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (Netflix Family)
Il processo (Netflix Original)
Killing Them Softly
Ozark Season 3 (Netflix Original)
There's Something in the Water
True: Wuzzle Wegg Day (Netflix Family)
Uncorked (Netflix Film)
Hulu
March 1
OK K.O, Let's Be Heroes!: (Complete Season 3, Cartoon Network)
50/50 (2011)
Abduction (2011)
Blue City (1986)
Cantinflas (2014)
Charlotte's Web (1973)
Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)
Deck the Halls (2011)
Destiny Turn on the Radio (1995)
Eyes of an Angel (1994)
Foxfire (1996)Free Willy (1993)
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)
Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)
Friends with Kids (2012)
Furry Vengeance (2010)
Good Morning, Killer (2011)
Good Will Hunting (1997)
Hide (2011)
Hornet's Nest (2012)
Innocent (2011)
The Interview (2014)
Lady in a Cage (1964)
Leap Year (2010)
Major League II (1994)
Man on a Ledge (2012)
Natural Born Killers (1994)
Night of the Living Dead (2006)
Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012)
Richard the Lionheart (2013)Ricochet (2011)
Righteous Kill (2009)
Silent Tongue (1993)
Silent Witness (2011)
Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002)
Swingers (1996)
Tenderness (2009)
The Cooler (2003)
The Descent (2005)
The Descent: Part 2 (2010)
The Skull (1965)
Up in the Air (2009)
Wayne's World (1993)
Kinsey (2004)
Notes on a Scandal (2005)
Waiting to Exhale (1995)
March 3
Breeders: Series Premiere (FX)
Real Housewives of New York City (Complete Season 11 Bravo)
March 4
The Men Who Stare at Goats (2010)
March 5
Devs: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)
Dave: Series Premiere (FX)
March 6
Hillary (Hulu original premiere)
Into The Dark: Crawlers: Episode Premiere (Hulu original)
Cake: Season 2 Premiere (FX)
Better Things: Season 4 Premiere (FX)
Knives and Skin (2019)
March 7
The Most Dangerous Animal of All: Docuseries Premiere (FX)
March 9
Monos (2019)
March 11
Fire Force: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)
March 13
Love Island: Australia: Complete Season 2 (ITV)
March 14
Keeping up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 17 (E!)
March 15
4 Lovers (2013)
Always Shine (2016)Hello I Must Be Going (2012)
March 17
Attack on Titan: Complete Season 3B (Funimation)
March 18
Little Fires Everywhere: Three-episode series premiere (Hulu original)
March 19
Motherland: Fort Salem Series Premiere (Freeform)
Pet Sematary (2019)
March 20
Big Time Adolescence (2020)
Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 4 (Bravo)
March 23
After School Dice Club: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
Kemonomichi: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)
March 26
Brown Girl Begins (2018)
March 27
Baghdad Central: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)
Fairy Gone: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)
March 28
Stand My Heroes: Piece of Truth: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
March 29
Archer: Complete Season 10 (FX)
March 30
IHeartRadio Music Awards 2020: Special (Fox)
Santee (1975)
March 31
Hoshiai no Sora (Stars Align): Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
Pawparazzi (2019)
*The following are available with the STARZ premium add-on:
21 Jump Street (2012) (3/31)
A Simple Plan (1998) (3/13)
American Heist (2014) (3/1)
Anger Management (2003) (3/1)
Beirut (2018) (3/13)
Chaos Theory (2008) (3/1)
Colors (1988) (3/1)
Conan the Barbarian (1982) (3/2)
Conan the Destroyer (1984) (3/2)
Coraline (2009) (3/16)
Daddy Day Care (2003) (3/13)
High Noon (1952) (3/1)
Ice Age 3: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) (3/1)
Imperium (2016) (3/31)
Into the Grizzly Maze (2015) (3/1)
Land of the Lost (2009) (3/16)
Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006) (3/31)
Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990) (3/1)
Money Train (1995) (3/1)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) (3/27)
Primal Fear (1996) (3/13)
Rent (2005) (3/1)
Secretary (2002) (3/1)
Still Waiting... (2009) (3/23)
The Butterfly Effect (2004) (3/6)
The Cold Light of Day (2012) (3/6)
The Fly (1986) (3/1)
The Jackal (1997) (3/13)
The Spirit (2008) (3/13)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Part 2 (1986) (3/1)
Uptown Girls (2003) (3/1)
Waiting (2005) (3/23)
Wayne's World (1992) (3/13)
Wet Hot American Summer (2001) (3/1)
Young Frankenstein (1974) (3/13)
*The following are available with the HBO premium add-on:
Westworld: Season 3 Premiere (3/15)
The Plot Against America: Series Premiere (3/16)
*The following are available with the SHOWTIME premium add-on:
Black Monday: Season 2 Premiere (3/15)
Amazon
New in March - Available for Streaming on Prime Video
March 1
Movies
Abduction (2011)
Cantinflas (2014)
Chilly Dogs (2001)
Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)
Deck The Halls (2011)
Destiny Turns On The Radio (1995)
Eyes Of An Angel (1994)
Going The Distance (2010)
Good Morning, Killer (2011)
Henry's Crime (2010)
Hide (2011)
Hornets Nest (2012)
Innocent (2011)
Kung Fu Panda (2008)
Lady In A Cage (1964)
Man On A Ledge (2012)
Night Of The Living Dead (2007)
Night Of The Living Dead: Resurrection (2013)
Richard The Lionheart (2014)
Ricochet (2011)
Route 9 (1998)
Silent Tongue (1993)
Silent Witness (2011)
Spinning Into Butter (2007)
Standing In The Shadows Of Motown (2002)
Tenderness (2009)
The Cooler (2003)
The Crazies (2010)
The Descent (2006)
The Descent: Part 2 (2010)
The Skull (1965)
Wayne's World 2 (1993)
Series
Patrick Melrose Season 1
March 6
*ZeroZeroZero Season 1 - Amazon Original series
March 8
Show Dogs (2018)
March 11
*The Test: A New Era for Australia's Team Season 1 - Amazon Original series
March 13
Movies
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019)
Series
*Agatha Christie's The Pale Horse Season 1 - Amazon Original series
*Jessy & Nessy Season 1A - Amazon Original series
March 19
Pet Sematary (2019)
March 20
*Blow the Man Down (2020) - Amazon Original movie
March 21
I See You (2019)
March 23
Movies
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)
Series
Luther Season 5
March 27
*Making the Cut Season 1 - Amazon Original Series
March 30
Santee (1973)
New in March - Available for Purchase on Prime Video
February 25
Uncut Gems (2019)
March 3
Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)
March 10
Little Joe (2019)
New in March - Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels
March 1
Death in Paradise Season 9 (Britbox)
March 5
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by Mastercard (PGA Tour Live)
March 6
Movies
Charlie Says (2019) (Showtime)
Series
Beecham House Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Xavier Riddle Season 4 (PBS Kids)
March 7
Captive State (2019) (Showtime)
March 12
THE PLAYERS Championship (PGA Tour Live)
March 15
Black Monday Season 1 (Showtime)
Westworld Season 3 (HBO)
March 16
Coraline (2009) (STARZ)
March 19
Valspar Championship (PGA Tour Live)
Ruthless Season 1 (BET+)
March 21
Hampstead (2019) (Showtime)
March 25
WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (PGA Tour Live)
March 27
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood (2019) (STARZ)
Disney+
March 1
Doctor Dolittle 2
Ice Age
March 4
Black Panther
March 5
Bedtime Stories
March 6
The Finest Hours (Returning Title)
Three on the Run
Diary of a Future President, Episode 108 - "Matters of Diplomacy"
Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Episode 703 - "On the Wings of Keeradaks"
Marvel's Hero Project, Episode 118 - "Genius Gitanjali"
Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings, Episode 204 - "Pandoran Wedding"
Shop Class, Episode 102 - "Justin's Biggest Fan"
Disney Family Saturdays, Episode 118 - "Zootopia: Bracelets"
One Day at Disney, Episode 114 - "Kris Becker: Animal Keeper"
March 13
Wicked Tuna Seasons 3-8
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Seasons 1-6
Zero - Second Series Season 1
Stargirl (Premiere)
Diary of a Future President, Episode 109 - "State of the Union"
Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Episode 704 - "Unfinished Business"
Marvel's Hero Project, Episode 119 - "Astonishing Austin"
Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings, Episode 205 - "Made for Loving You"
Shop Class, Episode 103 - "Ramps & Champs"
Disney Family Sundays, Episode 119 - "The Muppets: Pom Poms"
One Day at Disney, Episode 115 - "Leah Buono: Casting Director"
March 15
G-Force
March 17
Big Hero 6 The Series Season 2
March 20
I Didn't Do It Seasons 1-2
Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals: Puppy Playcare Season 2
Vampirina Ghoul Girls Rock! Season 2
Diary of a Future President, Episode 110 (finale) - "Two Party System"
Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Episode 705 - "Gone With a Trace"
Marvel's Hero Project, Episode 120 - "High-Flying Hailey"
Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings, Episode 206 - "Wedding GOALS!"
Shop Class, Episode 104 - "Bridge or Bust"
Disney Family Sundays, Episode 120 - "Winnie the Pooh: Flower Pots"
One Day at Disney, Episode 116 - "David Muir: World News Tonight Anchor"
March 25
A Wrinkle in Time
March 27
Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Episode 706 - "Deal No Deal"
Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings, Episode 207 - "Te Amo, Mi Amor, Again!"
Shop Class, Episode 105 - "Boulder Bash"
Be Our Chef, Episode 101 - "Bibbidi Bobbido Bon Appetit"
Disney Family Sundays, Episode 121 - "Ratatouille: Chef Hat"
One Day at Disney, Episode 117 - "Morgan Pope: R&D Imagineer"