Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, January 24

The '70s are such old news, man. It's all about That '90s Show on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows list. The sitcom sequel is once again at the top of the charts on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and most of the other shows on the ranking (Ginny & Georgia, New Amsterdam) will be familiar to you, too. But there is a new player near the bottom of the ranking: Shahmaran, a Turkish supernatural drama about a community of half-snake, half-humans. Cool! On the movies side, the new arrivals are the so-so war drama Narvik and the fun documentary The Pez Outlaw.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

Little Angel Part 2: This show helps preschoolers learn nursery rhymes. B-I-N-G-O.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Felix Mallard and Antonia Gentry, Ginny & Georgia Netflix

For fans of: Being nostalgic for a basement in Wisconsin

Is it good?: It's no That '70s Show

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

For fans of: High school dramas, murder dramas, and relationship dramas all in one

Is it good?: It's an addictive, twisty, genre-bending binger

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

For fans of: Medical dramas, getting one's tears jerked

Is it good?: Not really, but it knows what it is

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

4. Women at War

For fans of: A new perspective on World War I

Is it good?: It's a well-executed French war drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

5. Bling Empire: New York

For fans of: New York, concrete jungle where dreams are made of

Is it good?: Only if you really love Bling Empire

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

For fans of: Supernatural teen dramas, Tim Burton, goths

Is it good?: It feels algorithmically generated, but the algorithm knows what people want

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

For fans of: Pillaging, plundering, family drama, beards

Is it good?: It's a worthy follow-up to Vikings

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

For fans of: Survival, shows with a lot of episodes

Is it good?: Some seasons are better than others (the final one just got added to Netflix)

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

9. Shahmaran

For fans of: Mythology-driven shows, snakes!

Is it good?: This Turkish supernatural drama will reel you in if you give it time

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

For fans of: Energetic baking competitions

Is it good?: It's fine enough if you've got a sweet tooth

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Kim Hyun-joo, JUNG_E Netflix

For fans of: Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho, emotional sci-fi

Is it good?: It'll make you think

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

For fans of: World War II dramas, defeating the Nazis

Is it good?: It's kind of formulaic

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

For fans of: Little weird-looking things, kids movies

Is it good?: Yeah it's fine

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

For fans of: Knives Out, fun mysteries, great casts

Is it good?: You betcha [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

For fans of: Pez dispensers, obscure disputes

Is it good?: It's a sweet treat

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

For fans of: Slacker college kids who irresponsibly get a dog, feed it donuts, and then lose that dog because he walks him in the woods without a leash on; people shouting "Gonker;" great examples for how not to train your dog

Is it good?: It's paw-ful but Gonker is a good boy

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

For fans of: Good casts doing what they can with mediocre material

Is it good?: Nah

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

For fans of: Gloom, Edgar Allan Poe

Is it good?: Reviews have been underwhelming

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

For fans of: Fun viral videos, slow falls from fame, sadness (in that order)

Is it good?: It's an interesting look at media, mental illness, and humanity

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

