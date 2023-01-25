Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, January 25

Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey, Ginny & Georgia Netflix

Sorry, '90s kids! That '90s Show has been bumped out of the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows list by Ginny & Georgia, because no one can resist mothers and daughters and their scandalous secrets. Maybe That '90s Show should consider adding a murder mystery. Further down on the list, the Turkish supernatural drama Shahmaran moves up to No. 7. And on the movies side, World War II drama Narvik has claimed the No. 1 spot, while The Pez Outlaw pushes Glass Onion down to sixth.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

Against the Ropes: A woman tries to win back her daughter's respect by getting in the ring as a lucha libre wrestler.

A woman tries to win back her daughter's respect by getting in the ring as a lucha libre wrestler. Begin Again: Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo star in this 2013 movie about a chance encounter between a singer-songwriter and a struggling music producer.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, That '90s Show Patrick Wymore/Netflix

For fans of: High school dramas, murder dramas, and relationship dramas all in one

Is it good?: It's an addictive, twisty, genre-bending binger

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

For fans of: Being nostalgic for a basement in Wisconsin

Is it good?: It's no That '70s Show

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

For fans of: Medical dramas, getting one's tears jerked

Is it good?: Not really, but it knows what it is

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

4. Women at War

For fans of: A new perspective on World War I

Is it good?: It's a well-executed French war drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

5. Bling Empire: New York

For fans of: New York, concrete jungle where dreams are made of

Is it good?: Only if you really love Bling Empire

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

For fans of: Supernatural teen dramas, Tim Burton, goths

Is it good?: It feels algorithmically generated, but the algorithm knows what people want

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

7. Shahmaran

For fans of: Mythology-driven shows, snakes!

Is it good?: This Turkish supernatural drama will reel you in if you give it time

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

For fans of: Pillaging, plundering, family drama, beards

Is it good?: It's a worthy follow-up to Vikings

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

For fans of: Survival, shows with a lot of episodes

Is it good?: Some seasons are better than others (the final one just got added to Netflix)

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

For fans of: Energetic baking competitions

Is it good?: It's fine enough if you've got a sweet tooth

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Janelle Monae, Glass Onion John Wilson/Netflix

For fans of: World War II dramas, defeating the Nazis

Is it good?: It's kind of formulaic

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

For fans of: Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho, emotional sci-fi

Is it good?: It'll make you think

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

For fans of: Little weird-looking things, kids movies

Is it good?: Yeah it's fine

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

For fans of: Pez dispensers, obscure disputes

Is it good?: It's a sweet treat

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

For fans of: Knives Out, fun mysteries, great casts

Is it good?: You betcha [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

For fans of: Good casts doing what they can with mediocre material

Is it good?: Nah

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

For fans of: Slacker college kids who irresponsibly get a dog, feed it donuts, and then lose that dog because he walks him in the woods without a leash on; people shouting "Gonker;" great examples for how not to train your dog

Is it good?: It's paw-ful but Gonker is a good boy

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

For fans of: Gloom, Edgar Allan Poe

Is it good?: Reviews have been underwhelming

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

For fans of: Cool-looking animation, that Billie Eilish song

Is it good?: Kids love it because it's a lot of fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

