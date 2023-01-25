Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, January 25

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
You can't keep Ginny & Georgia down
Sorry, '90s kids! That '90s Show has been bumped out of the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows list by Ginny & Georgia, because no one can resist mothers and daughters and their scandalous secrets. Maybe That '90s Show should consider adding a murder mystery. Further down on the list, the Turkish supernatural drama Shahmaran moves up to No. 7. And on the movies side, World War II drama Narvik has claimed the No. 1 spot, while The Pez Outlaw pushes Glass Onion down to sixth.
But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.
For fans of: High school dramas, murder dramas, and relationship dramas all in one
Is it good?: It's an addictive, twisty, genre-bending binger
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Being nostalgic for a basement in Wisconsin
Is it good?: It's no That '70s Show
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Medical dramas, getting one's tears jerked
Is it good?: Not really, but it knows what it is
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: A new perspective on World War I
Is it good?: It's a well-executed French war drama
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: New York, concrete jungle where dreams are made of
Is it good?: Only if you really love Bling Empire
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Supernatural teen dramas, Tim Burton, goths
Is it good?: It feels algorithmically generated, but the algorithm knows what people want
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Mythology-driven shows, snakes!
Is it good?: This Turkish supernatural drama will reel you in if you give it time
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Pillaging, plundering, family drama, beards
Is it good?: It's a worthy follow-up to Vikings
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Survival, shows with a lot of episodes
Is it good?: Some seasons are better than others (the final one just got added to Netflix)
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Energetic baking competitions
Is it good?: It's fine enough if you've got a sweet tooth
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
More on Netflix:
For fans of: World War II dramas, defeating the Nazis
Is it good?: It's kind of formulaic
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho, emotional sci-fi
Is it good?: It'll make you think
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Little weird-looking things, kids movies
Is it good?: Yeah it's fine
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Pez dispensers, obscure disputes
Is it good?: It's a sweet treat
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Knives Out, fun mysteries, great casts
Is it good?: You betcha [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Good casts doing what they can with mediocre material
Is it good?: Nah
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Slacker college kids who irresponsibly get a dog, feed it donuts, and then lose that dog because he walks him in the woods without a leash on; people shouting "Gonker;" great examples for how not to train your dog
Is it good?: It's paw-ful but Gonker is a good boy
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Gloom, Edgar Allan Poe
Is it good?: Reviews have been underwhelming
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Cool-looking animation, that Billie Eilish song
Is it good?: Kids love it because it's a lot of fun
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Wednesday, Jan. 25
Netflix Top 10 TV Shows and Movies for Tuesday, Jan. 24