Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, January 23

Netflix is saying hello to Wisconsin. That '90s Show is No. 1 on the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list on Monday, Jan. 23, leaving Ginny & Georgia in second place. And a pair of reality shows join the list: Bling Empire spin-off Bling Empire: New York hails a cab to the No. 6 spot, and a new season of Bake Squad comes in at No. 9. Over on the Top 10 Movies list, the South Korean sci-fi film JUNG_E rockets to No. 1, and kids' movie The Bad Guys joins the ranking in ninth.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

Minions: The Rise of Gru: The little yellow guys are back.

The little yellow guys are back. Narvik: A Norwegian soldier returns from fighting in World War II and learns a shocking truth about his wife.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Felix Mallard and Antonia Gentry, Ginny & Georgia Netflix

For fans of: Being nostalgic for a basement in Wisconsin

Is it good?: It's no That '70s Show

Trailer | Friday's rank: 1

For fans of: High school dramas, murder dramas, and relationship dramas all in one

Is it good?: It's an addictive, twisty, genre-bending binger

Trailer | Friday's rank: 2

3. Women at War

For fans of: A new perspective on World War I

Is it good?: It's a well-executed French war drama

Trailer | Friday's rank: 10

For fans of: Medical dramas, getting one's tears jerked

Is it good?: Not really, but it knows what it is

Trailer | Friday's rank: 4

For fans of: Supernatural teen dramas, Tim Burton, goths

Is it good?: It feels algorithmically generated, but the algorithm knows what people want

Trailer | Friday's rank: 5

6. Bling Empire: New York

For fans of: New York, concrete jungle where dreams are made of

Is it good?: Only if you really love Bling Empire

Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a

For fans of: Pillaging, plundering, family drama, beards

Is it good?: It's a worthy follow-up to Vikings

Trailer | Friday's rank: 3

For fans of: Survival, shows with a lot of episodes

Is it good?: Some seasons are better than others (the final one just got added to Netflix)

Trailer | Friday's rank: 6

For fans of: Energetic baking competitions

Is it good?: It's fine enough if you've got a sweet tooth

Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a

For fans of: Inferior American knockoffs, abs, boobs

Is it good?: This is the CBS version, not the U.K. version that is on Hulu. So no.

Trailer | Friday's rank: 7

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Kim Hyun-joo, JUNG_E Netflix

For fans of: Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho, emotional sci-fi

Is it good?: It'll make you think

Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a

For fans of: Slacker college kids who irresponsibly get a dog, feed it donuts, and then lose that dog because he walks him in the woods without a leash on; people shouting "Gonker;" great examples for how not to train your dog

Is it good?: It's paw-ful but Gonker is a good boy

Trailer | Friday's rank: 1

For fans of: Knives Out, fun mysteries, great casts

Is it good?: You betcha [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 3

For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Friday's rank: 5

For fans of: Little weird-looking things, kids movies

Is it good?: Yeah it's fine

Trailer | Friday's rank: 4

For fans of: Gloom, Edgar Allan Poe

Is it good?: Reviews have been underwhelming

Trailer | Friday's rank: 6

For fans of: Good casts doing what they can with mediocre material

Is it good?: Nah

Trailer | Friday's rank: 7

For fans of: Fun viral videos, slow falls from fame, sadness (in that order)

Is it good?: It's an interesting look at media, mental illness, and humanity

Trailer | Friday's rank: 2

For fans of: Anthropomorphic animals, kid-friendly teams of criminal masterminds

Is it good?: It's pretty clever!

Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a

For fans of: Emma Thompson, Roald Dahl's Matilda

Is it good?: Yep, good family fun

Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a

