X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Continue with Facebook Continue with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, January 19

The Circle rises in the ranking as it wraps up Season 5

Brett Robinson and Xanthi Perdikomatis, The Circle

Brett Robinson and Xanthi Perdikomatis, The Circle

 Netflix

That '90s Show premiered on Netflix today, and it seems as safe a bet as any to assume that it'll be sitting near the top of the TV chart by tomorrow. But until then, Ginny & Georgia remains the No. 1 show on the platform, while The Circle rises back up to No. 4 after wrapping up Season 5 yesterday. Over on the Top 10 Movies list, the only new addition is the forgettable 2019 Sarah Hyland-starring romantic comedy The Wedding Year, which comes in at No. 7. It couldn't get anywhere close to knocking Dog Gone out of the No. 1 spot, though.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today - Highlights

  • That '90s Show: The sequel series to That '70s Show, centering around a new generation of teens and featuring appearances from the old cast. You know the deal.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey, Ginny & Georgia

Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey, Ginny & Georgia

 Netflix

1. Ginny & Georgia

For fans of: High school dramas, murder dramas, and relationship dramas all in one
Is it good?: It's an addictive, twisty, genre-bending binger
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. Vikings: Valhalla

For fans of: Pillaging, plundering, family drama, beards
Is it good?: It's a worthy follow-up to Vikings
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. New Amsterdam

For fans of: Medical dramas, getting one's tears jerked
Is it good?: Not really, but it knows what it is
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

4. The Circle

For fans of: People being stuck in one place with no way of getting out, social media
Is it good?: Five seasons in, it's still a stupid good time
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

5. Wednesday

For fans of: Supernatural teen dramas, Tim Burton, goths
Is it good?: It feels algorithmically generated, but the algorithm knows what people want
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

6. The Walking Dead

For fans of: Survival, shows with a lot of episodes
Is it good?: Some seasons are better than others (the final one just got added to Netflix)
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

7. Love Island (USA)

For fans of: Inferior American knockoffs, abs, boobs
Is it good?: This is the CBS version, not the U.K. version that is on Hulu. So no.
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

8. Kaleidoscope

For fans of: Streaming gimmicks, freedom of choice, heists
Is it good?: It's a decent thriller unnecessarily packaged in a "watch in any order you want" format
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

9. Pressure Cooker

For fans of: Big BrotherIron Chef, unholy mixing of genres
Is it good?: It's for reality die-hards and no one else
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

10. Emily in Paris

For fans of: Rom-coms by the numbers, American idiocy
Is it good?: It's not very good, but you'll click "watch next episode" anyway
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

More on Netflix:

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Gonker and Rob Lowe, Dog Gone

Gonker and Rob Lowe, Dog Gone

 Bob Mahoney/Netflix

1. Dog Gone

For fans of: Slacker college kids who irresponsibly get a dog, feed it donuts, and then lose that dog because he walks him in the woods without a leash on; people shouting "Gonker;" great examples for how not to train your dog
Is it good?: It's paw-ful but Gonker is a good boy
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker

For fans of: Fun viral videos, slow falls from fame, sadness (in that order)
Is it good?: It's an interesting look at media, mental illness, and humanity
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

For fans of: Knives Out, fun mysteries, great casts
Is it good?: You betcha [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

4. The Pale Blue Eye

For fans of: Gloom, Edgar Allan Poe
Is it good?Reviews have been underwhelming
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

5. Trolls

For fans of: Little weird-looking things, kids movies
Is it good?: Yeah it's fine
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

6. Sing 2

For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

7. The Wedding Year

For fans of: Good casts doing what they can with mediocre material
Is it good?: Nah
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

8. Transformers: Dark of the Moon

For fans of: Robots in disguise
Is it good?: Nope! But no one cares.
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

9. Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

For fans of: That specific Michael Bay touch, giant robots
Is it good?: It's pretty stupid
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

10. Leap Year

For fans of: Irish stereotypes, Amy Adams doing her best to make a movie watchable
Is it good?: It's blarney
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Thursday, Jan. 19

Netflix Top 10 TV Shows and Movies for Wednesday, Jan. 18

The Best TV Shows on Netflix Right Now

Magnus Nordenhof Jønck / Netflix

Angela Bundalovic, Copenhagen Cowboy

 Angela Bundalovic, Copenhagen Cowboy