Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, January 18

Brianne Howey, Ginny & Georgia Netflix

Netflix's Top 10 movies and TV shows for Wednesday, Jan. 18, are exactly the same as they were yesterday. Dog Gone is still No. 1 on the movies chart as Rob Lowe's search for Gonker continues, and Ginny & Georgia remains in the top spot on the TV chart. According to Netflix's weekly Global Top 10, Ginny & Georgia actually occupies the top two spots, with the new season the most-watched season of the week and Season 1 in second place. If Season 2 doesn't hit a steep decline in the next two weeks, it could potentially knock 13 Reasons Why Season 2 out of the all-time Top 10. And that would be a win for everybody.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

The Circle Season 5: The social media-inspired reality competition reaches its season finale.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, The Walking Dead Jace Downs/AMC

For fans of: High school dramas, murder dramas, and relationship dramas all in one

Is it good?: It's an addictive, twisty, genre-bending binger

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

For fans of: Pillaging, plundering, family drama, beards

Is it good?: It's a worthy follow-up to Vikings

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

For fans of: Medical dramas, getting one's tears jerked

Is it good?: Not really, but it knows what it is

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

For fans of: Supernatural teen dramas, Tim Burton, goths

Is it good?: It feels algorithmically generated, but the algorithm knows what people want

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

For fans of: Survival, shows with a lot of episodes

Is it good?: Some seasons are better than others (the final one just got added to Netflix)

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

For fans of: Inferior American knockoffs, abs, boobs

Is it good?: This is the CBS version, not the U.K. version that is on Hulu. So no.

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

For fans of: Streaming gimmicks, freedom of choice, heists

Is it good?: It's a decent thriller unnecessarily packaged in a "watch in any order you want" format

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

For fans of: People being stuck in one place with no way of getting out, social media

Is it good?: Five seasons in, it's still a stupid good time

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

For fans of: Big Brother, Iron Chef, unholy mixing of genres

Is it good?: It's for reality die-hards and no one else

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

For fans of: Rom-coms by the numbers, American idiocy

Is it good?: It's not very good, but you'll click "watch next episode" anyway

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

More on Netflix:

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Gonker and Rob Lowe, Dog Gone Bob Mahoney/Netflix

For fans of: Slacker college kids who irresponsibly get a dog, feed it donuts, and then lose that dog because he walks him in the woods without a leash on; people shouting "Gonker;" great examples for how to not train your dog

Is it good?: It's paw-ful but Gonker is a good boy

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

For fans of: Fun viral videos, slow falls from fame, sadness (in that order)

Is it good?: It's an interesting look at media, mental illness, and humanity

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

For fans of: Knives Out, fun mysteries, great casts

Is it good?: You betcha [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

For fans of: Gloom, Edgar Allan Poe

Is it good?: Reviews have been underwhelming

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

For fans of: Robots in disguise

Is it good?: Nope! But no one cares.

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

For fans of: Little weird-looking things, kids movies

Is it good?: Yeah it's fine

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

For fans of: That specific Michael Bay touch, giant robots

Is it good?: It's pretty stupid

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

For fans of: Eddie Murphy family comedies

Is it good?: Wow, imagine if dads took care of kids! Ha ha ha, what a concept.

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

For fans of: Irish stereotypes, Amy Adams doing her best to make a movie watchable

Is it good?: It's blarney

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Wednesday, Jan. 18

Netflix Top 10 TV Shows and Movies for Tuesday, Jan. 17