Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, December 13

If you saw yesterday's Top 10 movies and shows on Netflix lists, then you know what's on today's lists, because nothing has changed on either chart. Given Netflix's constant output of new releases, equilibrium is a pretty remarkable feat. Megahit Wednesday remains the No. 1 show on Netflix, and the crime film Prisoners is tops for movies. We should get some changes tomorrow with today's releases of new seasons of Last Chance U: Basketball and the Korean dating series Single's Inferno.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure: Adorable stop-motion anime about an egg and a chick.

Adorable stop-motion anime about an egg and a chick. Last Chance U: Basketball Season 2: Excellent docuseries about a college basketball program.

Excellent docuseries about a college basketball program. Single's Inferno Season 2: Popular Korean reality dating show.

Popular Korean reality dating show. Tom Papa: What a Day!: The Motel 6 spokesperson tells jokes at people.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

For fans of: Supernatural teen dramas, Tim Burton, goths

Is it good?: It feels algorithmically generated, but the algorithm knows what people want

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Royal revelations

Is it good?: It's not as juicy as you might want it to be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, friendship, aging makeup

Is it good?: No, but it's still super addictive

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



4. The Unbroken Voice

For fans of: Telenovelas, Colombian music

Is it good?: If you like a lot of episodes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Bikinis, hot people

Is it good?: Did you like the first three seasons? Then you'll probably like this one

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Netflix food competitions

Is it good?: It's no Nailed It, but you'll have a great time

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Dark, how confused you were while watching Dark

Is it good?: It's a wild, moody mystery box that's worth the ride

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Secrets, murder, seriously ride-or-die friendships

Is it good?: Season 3 wraps up the twisty black comedy in style

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: The royals, revenge dresses

Is it good?: It's The Crown, so of course it's good, but this season doesn't quite match up to last season

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Inferior American knockoffs, abs, boobs

Is it good?: This is the CBS version, not the UK version that is on Hulu. So no.

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

For fans of: Beautiful cinematography, ugly themes

Is it good?: It's a very good but very long crime thriller

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Deadpool-esque direction and humor, blood, Bad Bunny

Is it good?: It's just fine, but it's exactly what it needs to be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: New takes on classic stories, that signature del Toro touch

Is it good?: It's pretty magical

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Crushing student loan debt, smart indies

Is it good?: Yes, and Aubrey Plaza is excellent in it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Babies, talking animals

Is it good?: It's a cute and funny family movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Murder mysteries, infiltrating mental hospitals, Shutter Island

Is it good?: It's not Netflix's best Spanish thriller, but it's not the worst, either

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Overgrown garden gnomes, blockbuster tropes, Norwegian troll movies

Is it good?: It's so much better than you think it'll be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Bros, Channing Tatum's comedy era

Is it good?: Yeah, jump on it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Sentimentality, Nicholas Sparks, James Marsden

Is it good?: It's bad even for a Nicholas Sparks adaptation

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Christmas movies, Kevin from This Is Us

Is it good?: No, but it's not supposed to be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Tuesday, Dec. 13

