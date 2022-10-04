X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Continue with Facebook Continue with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

NBC Fall Premiere Dates 2022: When to Watch Young Rock and Magnum P.I.

Here's when the last of NBC's fall TV roster will be released

TV Guide Logo
TV Guide Editors

NBC may have kickstarted the fall season early with the bulk of its slate premiering before October, but two comedies won't be released until November, making them the latest-premiering shows in the entire broadcast lineup.

New comedy Lopez vs. Lopez from George Lopez will make its series debut on Friday, Nov. 4, along with Season 3 of Young Rock the same night. Meanwhile, new episodes of Magnum P.I. will likely arrive at midseason at the earliest; NBC rescued and renewed Magnum for two seasons after it was scrapped by CBS this spring, and the series is currently in production.

See the complete list of NBC's 2022 fall TV premiere dates below, check out trailers for the new shows, and see the full 2022 fall TV premiere date schedule for new and returning shows across all networks.

Uli Latukefu, Young Rock

Uli Latukefu, Young Rock

 Mark Taylor/NBC

Monday, Sept. 19
8 p.m.: The Voice
10 p.m.: Quantum Leap

Tuesday, Sept. 20
8 p.m.: The Voice
10 p.m.: New Amsterdam

Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 p.m.: Chicago Med
9 p.m.: Chicago Fire
10 p.m.: Chicago PD 

Thursday, Sept. 22
8 p.m.: Law & Order
9 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU 
10 p.m.: Law & Order: Organized Crime

Saturday, Sept. 24
9 p.m.: Dateline Weekend Mystery
10 p.m.: SNL Vintage

Tuesday, Sept. 27
9 p.m.: La Brea

Friday, Nov. 4
8 p.m.: Lopez vs Lopez
8:30 p.m.: Young Rock

All of the TV Shows Ending in 2022

See All Photos
black-ish, Ozark, This Is Us, The Walking Dead
Fin Argus and Jesse James Keitel, Queer as Folk
Jaye Ladymore, 4400
Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode, A Discovery of Witches
After Life

+ 69 More