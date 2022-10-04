Join or Sign In
Here's when the last of NBC's fall TV roster will be released
NBC may have kickstarted the fall season early with the bulk of its slate premiering before October, but two comedies won't be released until November, making them the latest-premiering shows in the entire broadcast lineup.
New comedy Lopez vs. Lopez from George Lopez will make its series debut on Friday, Nov. 4, along with Season 3 of Young Rock the same night. Meanwhile, new episodes of Magnum P.I. will likely arrive at midseason at the earliest; NBC rescued and renewed Magnum for two seasons after it was scrapped by CBS this spring, and the series is currently in production.
See the complete list of NBC's 2022 fall TV premiere dates below, check out trailers for the new shows, and see the full 2022 fall TV premiere date schedule for new and returning shows across all networks.
Monday, Sept. 19
8 p.m.: The Voice
10 p.m.: Quantum Leap
Tuesday, Sept. 20
8 p.m.: The Voice
10 p.m.: New Amsterdam
Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 p.m.: Chicago Med
9 p.m.: Chicago Fire
10 p.m.: Chicago PD
Thursday, Sept. 22
8 p.m.: Law & Order
9 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU
10 p.m.: Law & Order: Organized Crime
Saturday, Sept. 24
9 p.m.: Dateline Weekend Mystery
10 p.m.: SNL Vintage
Tuesday, Sept. 27
9 p.m.: La Brea
Friday, Nov. 4
8 p.m.: Lopez vs Lopez
8:30 p.m.: Young Rock