NBC Fall 2022 Premiere Dates for Chicago Fire, Law & Order: SVU, La Brea, and More

You may have to wait a while for Magnum, P.I.
NBC's fall TV season is about to debut, and there's a lot to be excited about in the peacock network's 2022 schedule, starting with two fan-favorite franchises. One Chicago (Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D.) will return on Wednesday, Sept. 21, and the three Law & Order series (Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime) will follow up on Thursday, Sept. 22.
Kicking off after The Voice on Monday, Sept. 19 is the anticipated Quantum Leap revival starring Raymond Lee as Ben Song, a man in charge of a new physics team that restarts the Quantum Leap project to try and solve the mysteries created when Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) stepped into the time jumping machine three decades ago. Meanwhile, new comedy Lopez vs Lopez from George Lopez will premiere with Season 3 of Young Rock on Friday, Nov. 4.
The final season of New Amsterdam kicks off on Tuesday, Sept 20 at 10/9c, and La Brea returns on Tuesday, Sept. 27, when The Voice goes down to one hour on its second night.
But if you're looking for a premiere date for Magnum P.I., which NBC rescued and renewed for two seasons after it was scrapped by CBS this spring, you're in for a bit of a wait; production on Magnum is underway, and we're unlikely to see new episdoes before midseason, at the earliest.
See the complete list of NBC's 2022 fall TV premiere dates below, check out trailers for the new shows, and see the full 2022 fall TV premiere date schedule for new and returning shows across all networks.
Monday, Sept. 19
8 p.m.: The Voice
10 p.m.: Quantum Leap
Tuesday, Sept. 20
8 p.m.: The Voice
10 p.m.: New Amsterdam
Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 p.m.: Chicago Med
9 p.m.: Chicago Fire
10 p.m.: Chicago PD
Thursday, Sept. 22
8 p.m.: Law & Order
9 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU
10 p.m.: Law & Order: Organized Crime
Saturday, Sept. 24
9 p.m.: Dateline Weekend Mystery
10 p.m.: SNL Vintage
Tuesday, Sept. 27
9 p.m.: La Brea
Friday, Nov. 4
8 p.m.: Lopez vs Lopez
8:30 p.m.: Young Rock