Some great titles are leaving Netflix in June 2020, so make sure to add them to your watchlist before they expire. Netflix departures this month include the exquisitely written 1960s period drama Mad Men, starring Emmy winner Jon Hamm as dissolute advertising executive Don Draper; a suite of library episodes of the immortal game show Jeopardy!; and the world-conquering superhero movie Avengers: Infinity War, which stars a computer-enhanced version of Josh Brolin as the purple bad guy Thanos.

The list below features our picks for the most urgent exits in June. We also have a complete list of everything leaving Netflix in June, as well as everything coming to Netflix in June and recommendations for the best new stuff on Netflix this month.

Expiring from Netflix in June

Jon Hamm, Mad Men Photo: AMC

Mad Men

Expires: June 9

If one of your quarantine goals was to catch up on this classic drama series, you better hurry! All seven seasons will be gone on June 9. Maybe don't start watching Don Draper's Madison Avenue Adventures right now if you really want to finish the whole thing, but if you're in the middle of it, pound some Coca-Cola so you can stay up late and reach enlightenment alongside ol' Dick Whitman in the finale before the show expires.





Avengers: Infinity War

Expires: June 24

Catch the second to last Avengers joint before Thanos snaps and it disappears from Netflix. (Like Peter Parker and the gang, though, it's coming back — it'll be on Disney+ June 26.)





Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! Photo: Eric McCandless, ABC

Jeopardy!

Premieres: June 27

Bad news if Jeopardy! is one of your comfort TV go-tos: The three collections currently on Netflix, the Seth Wilson collection, the Cindy Stowell collection, and the Celebrate Alex collection, are all expiring this month. Hopefully Netflix adds some new episodes next month.





Cheers Photo: Paramount Television/Everett Collection

Cheers

Expires: June 30

All 11 seasons of this classic sitcom about the kooky bartenders and regulars at a Boston bar leave Netflix at the end of the month, just like Shelley Long left the show at the end of Season 5. So if you want to go where everybody knows your name, you'll have to do it soon.





The Matrix Photo: Netflix/Warner Bros.

The Matrix Trilogy

Expires: June 30

Has anyone watched The Matrix Revolutions since it came out? People rewatch the first Matrix all the time, because it still absolutely owns, and then every now and then people take the next step and rewatch The Matrix Reloaded, because there's some cool stuff in the second movie. But no one ever bothers to watch the third movie. If you want to change that for yourself, do it before the end of the month.





Antonio Banderas, The Mask of Zorro

The Mask of Zorro

Expires: June 30

Vulture recently had a post asking "Why Can't Every Movie Be as Good as The Mask of Zorro?," and if it doesn't make you want to watch the 1998 swashbuckler starring Antonio Banderas as the legendary swordsman, your Zorro mask must be covering your eyes. It's the kind of movie Hollywood used to be incredible at. It was Catherine Zeta-Jones' breakout role, remember?





Don Knotts and Andy Griffith, The Andy Griffith Show

The Andy Griffith Show

Expires: June 30

The whistling sounds like it's getting farther away, doesn't it? This homespun sitcom from TV's early years about the kind-hearted sheriff of Mayberry, North Carolina is shuffling off the service this month.

